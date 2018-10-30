Cox Media Group Names Chris Eagan As Sr. Dir./Operations For Atlanta

COX MEDIA GROUP ups CHRIS EAGAN to Sr. Dir./Operations for ATLANTA, effective immediately. In this new, expanded role, EAGAN will oversee programming for AC WSB-F (B98.5), Classic Hits WSRV (97-1 THE RIVER) and Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1). He will also have continued responsibility for radio promotions and digital content, as well as commercial production in the ATLANTA market.

“CHRIS is an outstanding leader who excels with a rare and winning combination of strategic thinking and flawless execution,” said CMG ATLANTA VP/Marketing, Audience and Newspaper Operations DONNA HALL. “He is well-respected not only in radio but across all divisions of CMG, advocating for the brand and serving as a strong partner to his peers in TV and newspaper.”

“COX MEDIA GROUP is home to some of the best stations and talent in the media industry. I am excited for this new chapter in my career and look forward to continuing to grow and evolve these terrific ATLANTA radio brands,” said EAGAN.