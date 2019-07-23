Cox Media Group/Atlanta Names Chris Centore APD For WALR, WSB-F (B98.5) And WSRV

COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA has appointed CHRIS CENTORE as APD for Urban AC WALR, AC WSB-F (B98.5) and Classic Hits WSRV and afternoon-drive host on B98.5, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome CHRIS to the CMGA team,” COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA Sr. Dir./Operations CHRIS EAGAN said. “His years of diverse experience in programming plus his all-in, can-do attitude make him the perfect fit for this role.”

“I am excited for this new opportunity with B98.5 and to work alongside CHRIS EAGAN and the CMGA team,” CENTORE said. “I look forward to being part of our listeners’ afternoon commute and to help our radio stations continue to deliver the best, most compelling on-air content in ATLANTA.