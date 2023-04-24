Cowboy Troy Continues “Down The Line” in New, True Country Single

Cowboy Troy continues “Down The Line” in his brand new single. Contrary to his ‘hick-hop’ style which catapulting him to fame, “Down The Line” showcases his Texas roots with a traditional twang and red dirt drift.

“‘Down The Line’ was inspired by personal experience,” reveals Cowboy Troy, who is the sole writer on the track. “It’s about realizing that feelings don’t make up for facts and even though two people really care for one another, they may not be suited for each other. It’s about wishing for the other person’s happiness, even though they haven’t found it with you.”

“Down The Line” follows the release of his sanguine country track, “Gonna Be Alright.” The back-to-back releases tease something much larger, leaving future releases highly anticipated.

“Down The Line” is available now on all streaming platforms. “Cowboy Troy is not only an immense talent, but a great human being. These songs show that,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Cowboy Troy, follow him @cowboytroy on Facebook and Twitter, and @cowboytroyglobal on Instagram.