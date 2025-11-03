Courtney Hadwin Releases Long-Awaited Debut Album Little Miss Jagged

British singer-songwriter Courtney Hadwin unveils her debut album, Little Miss Jagged, now available and streaming worldwide. Marking a major milestone in her journey from viral sensation to fully developed artist, the record showcases Hadwin’s powerhouse vocals, raw songwriting, and genre-bending sound. The album’s focus track, “Electric,” delivers a blast of rock ‘n’ soul energy, setting the tone for a project defined by grit, honesty, and fearless individuality.

No one has a story quite like Courtney Hadwin. At just 13, her jaw-dropping Janis Joplin-esque audition on America’s Got Talent went internationally viral, with millions of viewers captivated by her voice. While the music industry initially sought to mold her into a conventional pop act, Hadwin chose a different path, writing music that reflected her own passions and experiences. Now at 21, with 3.7 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, she has cultivated a loyal audience that connects with her authenticity and coming-of-age storytelling.

Little Miss Jagged proves Hadwin is more than a viral moment. Blending soul, rock, funk, punk, and R&B, the album defies easy categorization while remaining united by her unmistakable voice, an instrument that soars, struts, and emotes in equal measure. The record is deeply personal, with Hadwin co-writing every song alongside producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steve Van Zandt). “They’re coming-of-age songs, written either when I was going through the worst of times or when I felt on top of the world,” she says. “I’m both nervous and excited to be putting them out into the world, as this is the most personal I’ve ever been in my songwriting. It’s the story so far.”

The album’s lead track, “Electric,” lives up to its name, a rambunctious mission statement wrapped in driving guitars and soulful urgency, underscored by the lyric, “Let the power of the music take me away.” Elsewhere, the album reveals Hadwin’s range, from timeless diva power (“Timeless”) to gospel-tinged slow-burners (“Different Kinda Pretty”) to brass-fueled pop-rock anthems (“Steady Rock Steady”). Collectively, the record affirms Hadwin as a singular artist, one who has stayed true to her voice and vision, while stepping into her full creative power.

Praised by outlets like FAULT Magazine, House of Solo, and Soundsphere for her vocal prowess and genre-blending style, Courtney Hadwin continues to impress with music that feels both timeless and forward-looking. Little Miss Jagged is a testament to her refusal to compromise, and a promise of even bigger things to come. The album is now available to stream and download worldwide. To watch Courtney Hadwin on her musical journey, follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube @CourtneyHadwin.