Courtney Hadwin Displays a Raw and Personal Story in Music Video for “Die And Stay Pretty”

British rock artist Courtney Hadwin has unveiled the music video for “Die And Stay Pretty,” a standout track from her recently released debut album Little Miss Jagged. Known for her distinctive vocals and unfiltered emotion, Hadwin, combined with Polly Towers, brings a sense of fragility, self-destruction, and beauty through this striking new visual. Watch the official music video for “Die And Stay Pretty” now on YouTube.

Directed with a raw, intimate lens, the video pairs Courtney Hadwin’s eloquent performance with a narrative that mirrors the song’s intensity, collapsing self-image, and the push-and-pull between being idolized and being truly seen. Towers’s dance complements Hadwin’s powerful vocals, utilizing broad, passionate movements to convey unrest and emotional tension. Her loose hair and dark eye makeup further heighten the visual impact, making the video feel like a living extension. In a tender moment, their hands meet but do not hold, as Tower lets go and walks away, echoing the lyrics: “I just want to be with you, but you just want me to miss you,” capturing a quiet yet intense sense of longing and helplessness. Hadwin’s soulful, unmistakable voice carries deeply personal emotions, delivering a performance that feels both raw and beautiful. “In the video, I really wanted to put a visual to what the song meant to me,” says Hadwin. “‘Die And Stay Pretty’ has got to be the most challenging song and personal I’ve ever written, so getting to portray that as a visual was quite real, and getting to work with Polly, who demonstrated the frustration perfectly, just brought it to life. “Die And Stay Pretty” stars Courtney Hadwin and Polly Towers, with choreography by Ethan Jacobs and cinematography and lighting by Robbie Ewing. To bring Hadwin’s vision and the song’s heartfelt depth to life, she recruited Gabrielle Ornate and Orlando Avalon to direct, produce, and edit the video, while Helena Jopling handled hair and makeup.

Courtney Hadwin first captured the world’s attention at just 13, delivering a Janis Joplin-esque audition on America’s Got Talent that went viral, revealing her powerhouse singing and fearless stage presence. Rather than follow the conventional pop path, she has grown into a versatile artist, blending rock, soul, funk, punk, and R&B. Now 21, she has more than 3.7 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, and has been recognized by outlets like FAULT Magazine, PopDust, and The Line of Best Fit, for her distinctive voice and genre-crossing style. In early 2026, she will hit the road for a UK tour, bringing her standout voice directly to fans on stage.

The release of the “Die And Stay Pretty” music video marks a new chapter in the Little Miss Jagged era, showcasing Courtney Hadwin’s evolving artistry as she continues to express herself boldly and honestly. The “Die And Stay Pretty” music video is now streaming on YouTube. Stay connected with her musical journey on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube at @courtneyhadwin, and visit CourtneyHadwinMusic.com for information about her upcoming tour.