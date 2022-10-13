County Wide Pays Tribute to “Good Advice” in New Single

County Wide insists you can never have too much “Good Advice” in their new down-to-earth single, available everywhere now. Capturing tumultuous years of the continual process of growing up, County Wide encourages trying, failing and figuring out who you are. Celebrating release day, the southern-rock band performed an acoustic version of “Good Advice” on Good Day Austin, which can be viewed now on the Fox 7 Austin website.

“Sometimes I think we all wish we could go back in time and pay attention to all the ‘Good Advice’ our families had to offer,” says keys and guitarist, Evan Crawford. “As you get older, you realize just how important that really was.”

The gripping ballad finds the listener lyrically “where all the things that I’ve done wrong meet the things that I’ve done right.” Discovering a way to be reassuring and judicious, the lyrics penned by the five-man band touches on life choices and real hard decisions. “This song is about going down the wrong path or the right path,” explains County Wide drummer Travis Clem. “You’re going to have ‘Good Advice’ along the way, and it is your decision to choose which path you follow.”

“Good Advice” is the second single County Wide has released this year following “Fool Speed,” and both tracks will be part of their upcoming album. “County Wide is quite possibly the most entertaining bunch,” divulges Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment, “and this song sure enough tells the story of each of them.” For more on County Wide and to see their stacked tour schedule, follow them on social media @countywideband.