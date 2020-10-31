Country’s Jeremy McComb & Friends Partner With Sleep In Heavenly Peace

Sixty-five children will not be sleeping on the floor tonight thanks to country artist Jeremy McComb and his business partner, Bob Kreaman, co-owners of the Stateline, Idaho music venue, Nashville North. The pair celebrated the sixth anniversary of Nashville North by enlisting the help of the club’s staff and local business owners to deliver beds to needy kids in partnership with the national non-profit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

“Our goal is to eradicate bedless-ness for kids,” said McComb. “What better place to start than in my own hometown region of North Idaho.”

McComb has been writing and recording new music for his upcoming album project. He recently released his debut single on Average Joes Entertainment, “Cotton’s Gettin’ High.”

About Jeremy McComb

A modern-day troubadour, McComb was born and raised in Idaho. He has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, McComb has released four albums, charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, written songs for projects selling over six million units, including a Grammy-nominated soundtrack (“Blue Collar Comedy Tour – One For The Road”), worked in radio as a programmer and tour managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy. For additional information, visit www.jeremymccomb.com

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an American nonprofit 501 organization that builds and delivers beds to children who don’t have beds to sleep in. Luke and Heidi Mickelson founded SHP in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho. As of November 2019, the organization has 200 chapters around the United States and has built over 35,000 beds.