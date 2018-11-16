Country WQIK/Jacksonville Veteran John Scott Promoted to PD

JOHN SCOTT has been promoted to PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WQIK/JACKSONVILLE effective immediately. SCOTT has been with the station for 28 years, most recently serving as MD. He has also hosted mornings, middays and afternoon drive at WQIK.

He replaces a departing JOHN RICHARDS, who was named PD at the station in APRIL in the wake of CINDY SPICER’s move to the company’s TAMPA cluster in JANUARY.

“JOHN is a great asset not only to WQIK but the entire iHEART/JACKSONVILLE market,” said iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE Market Pres. NICKY SPARROW. “We are looking forward to JOHN expanding his role as PD with his expertise in the Country format.”