Country Sway Summer Streamathon Event Kicks off On Thursday, August 27

Fans all over the world are gearing up for the epic 4-day Country Sway “Summer Sway” Streamathon, featuring over 40 different artist performances from Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30! Rising Pop-Country singer/songwriter Flo will be kicking off the event Wednesday evening at 7:30pm CT with a special “Summer Sway” pre-show. This one of a kind virtual music festival will feature artists such as Paige King Johnson, J.D Shelburne, Shane Owens, Ava Rowland, Tim Atwood, Vonn Kiss, Reyna Roberts, Chapel Hart, along with Essex County, Jamie O’Neal, Kristian Bush, Matt Stell, Celeste Kellogg and many more. The Country Sway Summer Streamathon will benefit Music Health Alliance as the non-profit continues to provide immediate critical assistance to members of the U.S. music community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music Health Alliance has been bringing health insurance to the music industry since January 2013. The organization offers access to State and Federal Health Insurance including Medicare and Comprehensive Major Medical Insurance for self-employed individuals and their families who do not have group benefit options or insurance that meets all of their needs. Events like the Country Sway Summer Streamathon put in motion action that creates needed reaction to benefit humanity. This show will certainly be one for the books!

Country Sway Summer Sway Streamathon Schedule (all times central)

Thursday, August 27, 2020

12:00 PM Casi Joy

1:00 PM Southern Halo

2:00 PM Paige King Johnson

3:00 PM JD Shelburne

4:00 PM Levi Riggs

5:00 PM Jessica Lynn

6:00 PM Jamie O’Neal

7:00 PM Brett Kissel

8:00 PM Brian Callihan

9:00 PM David Adam Byrnes

10:00 PM October Rose

Friday, August 28, 2020

12:00 PM Lauren Davidson

1:00 PM Matt Stell

2:00 PM Chris Bandi

3:00 PM Simon Casey

4:00 PM Troy Cartwright

5:00 PM Kristian Bush

6:00 PM Shane Owens

7:00 PM Josh Mirenda

8:00 PM Brandon Alan

9:00 PM Meg & Tyler

10:00 PM Daves Highway

Saturday, August 29, 2020

11:00 AM Ava Rowland

12:00 PM Diamond Dixie

1:00 PM Kayleigh Mathews and Chris Linton

2:00 PM Morgan Myles

3:00 PM Backroad Static

4:00 PM Tobi Lee

5:00 PM Jeremy McComb

6:00 PM Tim Atwood

7:00 PM Jess Meuse

8:00 PM Vonn Kiss

9:00 PM Reyna Roberts

10:00 PM Chapel Hart

Sunday, August 30, 2020

12:00 PM Billy Shaw Jr

1:00 PM Wild Fire

2:00 PM Essex County

3:00 PM Hayden Haddock

4:00 PM JessLee

5:00 PM Royal South

6:00 PM Temecula Road

7:00 PM Celeste Kellogg

8:00 PM Cadie Calhoun

More About Music Health Alliance:

In response to the pandemic, Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions and a comprehensive database of resources. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue Music Health Alliance’s (MHA) advocacy and free services. Based in Nashville, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 11,000 music industry members and saved the music community more than $50,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life. More info at www.musichealthalliance.com.