Country Stars to Perform on ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’
All hail the King! An impressive collection of country stars will appear on NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute, airing on Feb. 17. Hosted by Blake Shelton, the special will feature performances from Shelton himself, as well as Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley and Carrie Underwood.
That’s an awful lot of country music, but the two-hour special is documenting a historic moment: Namely, Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special, which recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary.
The show is not limited to just the country genre, and includes a number of performances from the pop world, including Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Alessia Cara, John Legend and more.
Fans can tune in at 9PM ET/PT to catch all the action. The full lineup/song list is below:
- “Trouble” & “Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton
- “Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes
- “Burning Love” – Keith Urban
- “Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone
- “Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty
- “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran
- “Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez
- “One Night” – Darius Rucker
- “Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton
- “Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara
- “Memories” – Mac Davis
- “A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend
- “Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town
- “Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert
- “Love Me” – Pistol Annies
- Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton
- Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams
- “Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley
- “It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban
- “If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton