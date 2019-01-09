Country Stars to Perform on ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’

All hail the King! An impressive collection of country stars will appear on NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute, airing on Feb. 17. Hosted by Blake Shelton, the special will feature performances from Shelton himself, as well as Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley and Carrie Underwood.

That’s an awful lot of country music, but the two-hour special is documenting a historic moment: Namely, Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special, which recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary.

The show is not limited to just the country genre, and includes a number of performances from the pop world, including Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Alessia Cara, John Legend and more.

Fans can tune in at 9PM ET/PT to catch all the action. The full lineup/song list is below: