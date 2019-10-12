Country Star Walker Hayes Shares An Intimate Glimpse Into His Life At Home With The Release

Country music star and quintessential family man, Walker Hayes is giving fans a heartwarming look into his beautifully chaotic life at home with the release of the music video for his latest single, “Don’t Let Her”.

The music video takes us through a typical day at the Hayes’ home – the warmth of making family breakfast, a rambunctious tribe of six children running around and most notably, the strong loving bond between a husband and wife who built a life together.

“This video is the rawest thing I have ever put out,” says Hayes. “No makeup, no lights, no production, no storyline – just a camera filming a day at our house. I’m so grateful to share this piece of my life with you guys.”

Written by Walker, with Andrew DeRoberts and multi GRAMMY-award winning producer and Songwriter Shane McAnally, and produced by McAnally and DeRoberts, “Don’t Let Her” is both an uplifting and devastatingly honest song that chronicles a conversation between Walker and a hypothetical man taking his place if something were to happen to him.

Up next, Hayes is headed to the United Kingdom as part of the “Introducing Nashville” line-up, taking the sound of Music City to fans overseas.

For additional information on Walker Hayes and upcoming show dates, please visit:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Website