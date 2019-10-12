Country Star Walker Hayes Shares An Intimate Glimpse Into His Life At Home With The Release
Country music star and quintessential family man, Walker Hayes is giving fans a heartwarming look into his beautifully chaotic life at home with the release of the music video for his latest single, “Don’t Let Her”.
The music video takes us through a typical day at the Hayes’ home – the warmth of making family breakfast, a rambunctious tribe of six children running around and most notably, the strong loving bond between a husband and wife who built a life together.
“This video is the rawest thing I have ever put out,” says Hayes. “No makeup, no lights, no production, no storyline – just a camera filming a day at our house. I’m so grateful to share this piece of my life with you guys.”
Written by Walker, with Andrew DeRoberts and multi GRAMMY-award winning producer and Songwriter Shane McAnally, and produced by McAnally and DeRoberts, “Don’t Let Her” is both an uplifting and devastatingly honest song that chronicles a conversation between Walker and a hypothetical man taking his place if something were to happen to him.
Up next, Hayes is headed to the United Kingdom as part of the “Introducing Nashville” line-up, taking the sound of Music City to fans overseas.
About Walker Hayes:
Monument Records recording artist, Walker Hayes, is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. Hayes recently released his single, “Don’t Let Her,” a devastatingly powerful love letter about his wife, illustrated through a heartfelt conversation between Hayes and the hypothetical man that may take his place should anything happen to him. The single follows Hayes’ latest hit “90’s Country.” His debut album boom. was released in December 2017, which he co- produced with GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter, Shane McAnally. The 10 track album includes the RIAA certified Platinum Top 10 hit, “You Broke Up With Me” as well as the highly anticipated follow up single, “Craig,” which was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2018 AIMP Nashville Awards. During the fall of 2018, Walker headed overseas with Old Dominion for his first-ever European tour. Hayes has joined the likes of Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically Tour and been on the road with Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and more. In January 2019, Walker set out on his headlining, Dream On It tour. For more information on Walker and upcoming shows, please visit: www.walkerhayes.com