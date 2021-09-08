Country Star Eddie Montgomery Releases “Alive And Well”

Award-winning artist Eddie Montgomery has released, “Alive and Well,” his first song as a solo artist and first new music in more than two years. Included in Billboard’s “First Country” roundup as one of this week’s best new songs, “Alive and Well” was written by Montgomery, Ira Dean, and Chris Wallin. The single is available on all streaming platforms today and ships to radio via PlayMPE. Produced by Noah Gordon and Shannon Houchins, Rolling Stone Country debuted the moving video here .

“Alive and Well,” a heart-wrenching and true to life snapshot of loss and survival inspired by Montgomery’s own story, was brought to life by video director Ed Pryor for Hideout Pictures. In the video, Montgomery celebrates survival despite hardship and loss and shines a spotlight on everyday heroes.

“This was a hard song to write, but it’s one that I thought so many could relate to,” said Montgomery. “We’ve all had losses, fought the good fight, and rose to celebrate a new day. I hope friends and fans take away a renewed sense of gratefulness for the life they live when they hear this song.”

Tour dates for Eddie Montgomery and the Montgomery Gentry Band are as follows:

8.27 Vevay, IN

8.28 Franklin, OH

8.29 DeKalb, IL

9.04 Sparks, NV

9.10 Marion, OH

9.11 Winston-Salem, NC

9.18 Elk River, MN

9.25 Fort Smith, AR

9.29 Auburn, IN

For updated news and tour information, visit www.montgomerygentry.com.

About Eddie Montgomery

With 20 plus charted singles, the Kentucky-born multi-platinum Montgomery Gentry has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue-collar anthems like “Hell Yeah,” “My Town,” and “Hillbilly Shoes.” They’ve notched five No. 1 singles, “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something To Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.” They were inducted as Grand Ole Opry members in 2009 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Montgomery Gentry’s released the full-length album, “Outskirts (Deluxe),” in November 2019.