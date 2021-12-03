Country & Southern Pop Songstress Brei Carter Welcomes The Holiday Season With Festive Original Song “Santa Wontcha”

Crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter just can’t wait to usher in the holiday season with her festive original song, “Santa Wontcha,” available today across all major digital music platforms or at breicarter.hearnow.com/santa-wontcha. Singing of “cocoa and candy canes flowing through my veins,” the vivacious personality of this up-and-coming country songstress shines through on this holiday jingle, much like the rest of her back catalog of songs do.



“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, so I wanted to write a song that makes me so happy,” Brei said. “Santa Wontcha is a sing-a-long song where we’re asking for Santa to come a little sooner. You know, to spread Yuletide cheer to everyone!”

Brei also shared an accompanying live-shot video from the song’s recording session on her YouTube channel, which again accentuates her dynamic personality which she is crafting a reputation for. She is also scheduled to give a special acoustic performance of the song, featuring guest artist Sam Woods, on Tuesday, December 14 in the 11am CT hour on WSMV-TV’s ‘Today In Nashville.’

Single Name: “Santa Wontcha”

Songwriters: Brei Carter, Cory Lee Barker, Jason Wyatt

Audio Produced by: Jason Wyatt

Buy/Stream/Listen: breicarter.hearnow.com/santa-wontcha

Official Video: youtu.be/6XnipY1SQu8

Video Produced/Directed by: Heather Carpenter, Artisan Imagery

Brei launches new webstore

Brei is also excited to have recently launched a brand new web store at ShopBreiCarter.com which features custom logoed apparel like T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats. Plus, tumblers, drink koozies and a selection of luxury soy-based candles with scents inspired by a few of her own song names like "Brand New Country," "Back Porch Lovin'" and her current single which is currently making its way up the Music Row Chart, "Gave Him a Girl."

Now through December 7 fans can get 20% off on all orders using promo code “Brei20” as an introductory offer to celebrate the launch of the new web store.

Shows & Live-streams:

DEC 03 – The Listening Room / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

DEC 04 – The Listening Room / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

DEC 10 – Cabana Taps / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 14 – “Today In Nashville” performance / WSMV-TV

** For Brei’s most updated show and live appearance schedule, please visit BreiCarter.com or follow on BandsInTown.

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelor’s in Business from University of Louisiana at Monroe, a Master’s in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann in his weekly DISClaimer review column for Music Row Magazine. With a growing catalog of singles, this young singer-songwriter is a welcome addition to the emerging new styles of the country music community.

