Country & Southern Pop Songstress Brei Carter Announces Debut Holiday EP, Twinkling Tales Of Christmas, Due Out Nov. 10

Crossover country and southern pop recording artist, and U.S. Army veteran Brei Carter just can’t wait to usher in the holiday season with her new seven song debut Christmas EP, Twinkling Tales of Christmas, due out November 24 by Brown Lee Entertainment. Known for having a festive and vivacious personality year round, Carter’s new EP is a multi-faceted genre hopping collection of originals which draws upon her established country, southern pop, soul and R&B musical influences.

Twinkling Tales of Christmas presents a sonic journey through the festive season, taking its listener through a range of emotions and paying homage to the warmth, joy, and shared experiences that define that special time of year. The new EP is anchored by the festive, “Santa Wontcha” which she released as a single in Christmas of 2022, and is set to relaunch the song’s music video this November. Carter co-wrote “Santa Woncha” with Nashville hit songwriter Corey Lee Barker. Barker also has writing credits on the other tracks along with songwriting standouts Lucas Hoge and Ava Paige.



“There’s just something magical about the Christmas season,” Carter said with a smile. “With the sparkling and fascinating Christmas lights, the love dancing in the air, and moments of sharing, caring, or giving, I just live for it all. These precious gestures create unforgettable joy-filled memories that warm our hearts throughout the year, and I hope my first collection of Christmas originals does the same for my listener. ”

EP name: Twinkling Tales Of Christmas

Release date: Nov. 10, 2023

Audio produced by: Jason Wyatt

Pre-save/Stream/Buy: orcd.co/breicartertwinklingtalesofchristmas

Official video: “Santa Woncha”

Track Listing & Songwriters



“50 Shades of Christmas” ( Liz Moriondo, Corey Lee Barker ) “Bow On You” ( Andi Renfree, Ava Paige, Corey Lee Barker ) “Christmas Is You” ( Liz Moriondo, Lucas Hoge, Corey Lee Barker ) “Laid Back Christmas” ( Randy Barnette, Gabriella Metz, Corey Lee Barker ) “Old Fashioned Christmas” ( Aly Cutter, David Norris, Corey Lee Barker ) “Santa Woncha” (Brei Carter, Corey Lee Barker, Jason Wyatt) “Welcome To Wonderland” ( Brei Carter, Corey Lee Barker )

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann from Music Row Magazine. She’s also been featured by TBN-TV’s Huckabee, RFD-TV, WSMV-TV, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Billboard, Guitar Girl Magazine, Nashville.com, St. Louis Magazine, and others. Brei made her CMA Fest debut in 2022, and released her debut album Brand New Country, which included her fan-favorite cover of Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,” and her life’s musical story “Stronger Than That.” In 2023 Brei is currently working on her next new album, and has released her latest original, “Straight Up Country Crazy,” which perfectly showcases her dynamic and jovial personality. Carter has quickly proved to be a welcomed addition to the emerging new styles of country music blossoming in today’s diverse musical landscape.