Country & Soul Singer-Songwriter Cameron DuBois Continues To Uplift On Ambitious Dually Arranged Single “The Light”

Country and soul singer-songwriter Cameron DuBois’ unique artistry is solidified on a new single project called “The Light,” which the Alabamian songstress composed in two separate arrangements. On Friday, November 26 she’ll release the original up-tempo guitar version of the song across all digital platforms (linktr.ee/CameronDuBois), and teasing today with a new lyric video released on her YouTube. The new song came from some recording sessions DuBois had with hit-making producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait) at OmniSound Studios in Nashville.

The ambitious song project also demonstrates Cameron’s ability to reimagine her music in varying styles. On Friday, December 8 she’ll release a more orchestrally inspired arrangement of “The Light,” along with a beautiful video filmed at the historic Montgomery Performing Arts Center, in the singer-songwriter’s hometown. Cameron and her piano are eventually joined by a two-piece string section of Cello and Violin, for an equally uplifting orchestral presentation of the song, and highlights Cameron’s proven ability to pull her audience in with her dynamic vocals.

“I wrote this song with Rick Hansen and Bill Hinds, and I think it has a very powerful message for anyone who is in the process of losing, or who has ever lost someone close to them,” said DuBois. “We tried to capture this emotion musically, in multiple versions, to show different types of emotions we experience when losing someone close to us.”

Single Name: “The Light”

Release date: November 26 (up-tempo) | December 8 (orchestral)

Label: PCG Artist Development

Songwriters: Cameron DuBois, Rick Hansen, Bill Hinds

Audio Produced by: Bill McDermott (up-tempo) | Bill Hinds (orchestral)

ISRC#: QZPLR2109976 (up-tempo)

Buy/Stream/Listen at linktr.ee/CameronDuBois

Lyric Video (up-tempo): youtu.be/b716ftYR7k8

Cameron DuBois Shows:

NOV 23 – Cloverdale Listening Room / Montgomery, Ala.

DEC 16 – Cloverdale Listening Room / Montgomery, Ala.

*For Cameron’s complete updated show schedule, follow on Bandsintown or visit CameronDuBois.com

About Cameron DuBois:

Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern rock singer-songwriter from Montgomery, Alabama. She’s spent most of her time developing her own unique brand of sound in two prestigious American South musical destinations; Nashville and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. She’s spent numerous hours along those muddy banks of the Tennessee River, collaborating with two of the industry’s notable songwriters and producers in Michael Curtis (Randy Travis, Fleetwood Mac, Blake Shelton) and Cindy Walker. Cameron’s unique country-rock-soul hybrid sound has kept her busy performing throughout Alabama and the south, landing her opening gigs with Dylan Scott, Neil McCoy, Thompson Square, Easton Corbin, John Michael Montgomery, and Andy Griggs. Cameron’s single releases include “The Home Place,” “Lipstick & Chrome,” ”Never Love Me Back,” and “Peace,” which demonstrates her versatility. In 2020, she released her most ambitious song project yet, the up-tempo rocker “Bridges,” which exclusively premiered nationwide on The Country Network, along with being aired on The Heartland Network. Cameron has been featured by PASTE, Medium.com, Guitar Girl Magazine, Country Rebel, The Montgomery Advertiser, AL.com, WAFF-TV, WSFA-TV, & WAKA-TV. In 2021 Cameron charted her first #1 song at country radio with her soulful “Modern Day Wonder Woman,” along with launching her very own charity golf event called Cameron DuBois’ Par-Tee Down Classic, where she raised $15,000 for the Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach Group. For Cameron’s most up-to-date tour schedule and other information, visit CameronDuBois.com.

