Country Soul Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter Celebrates Black History Month With Genre-Hopping Collaboration “Boots Get To Talking” Featuring Elektrohorse

Country soul singer-songwriter Brei Carter celebrates the beginning of Black History Month with a new single release, a genre-bending song collaboration with her musical pal, DJ and Producer, Elektrohorse. Dubbed “Boots Get To Talking,” the song is available everywhere digitally on January 25 [Pre-Save/Stream] and is being released independently. Elektrohorse mashes up and layers in musical elements and themes of R&B, Hip-Hop and Dance into Carter’s established Country musical backbone, and creates an energetic and fun dance song that will have her fans up on their feet in no time.

“This song is a celebration of my beginnings, my journey with cherished memories of my birthplace,” said Carter. “It’s like an ode to the roots that have shaped me, and all the familial bonds that have been my foundation, with love, laughter, family gatherings and the good times. It’s my new anthem and I call it home!”

The song comes complete with a new music video that will premiere on February 1 on YouTube, also shot and produced by Elektrohorse, which finds Carter having a backyard dance party with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters, and doing what she does best; charming her listener with her dynamic and vivacious personality.

“This video is a soulful tribute to my roots in Louisiana and Texas and the enduring connections I still hold dear,” Carter continued. “It’s also a nod to my N2Deep family in North Carolina, where we let our boots speak on the trail ride circuit. It celebrates the laughter, the land, and the legacy of the places that have deeply shaped who I am.”

Single name: “Boots Get To Talking”

Songwriters: Brei Carter, Elektrohorse, Floyd Hollaway, Ray Seay

Audio release date: January 25, 2024

Video release date: February 1, 2024

Audio & Video producer: Elektrohorse

Pre-Save/Buy/Stream: ffm.to/bootsgettotalking

Official music video: YouTube | Download MOV files

About Brei Carter:

Genre blending country soul singer-songwriter Brei Carter is creating her own lane. She is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann from Music Row Magazine. She’s also been featured by TBN-TV’s Huckabee, RFD-TV, WSMV-TV, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Billboard, Guitar Girl Magazine, Nashville.com, St. Louis Magazine, and others. Brei made her CMA Fest debut in 2022, and released her debut album Brand New Country, which included her fan-favorite cover of Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,” and her life’s musical story “Stronger Than That.” In 2023 Brei released her latest original, “Straight Up Country Crazy,” which perfectly showcases her dynamic and jovial personality and her first Holiday EP, the critically acclaimed Twinkling Tales of Christmas. With a new album and new shows in the works for 2024, the future is looking up and bright for Brei and her journey as a songwriter. Carter has quickly proven herself to be a welcomed addition to the emerging new styles of country music in today’s diverse musical landscape in Nashville and beyond.

