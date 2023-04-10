Country Songstress Brei Carter To Release New Music With Sophisticated Rendition Of “For The Good Times”

Country singer-songwriter Brei Carter announces new music is on the way for 2023 via her recent global music distribution partnership with Brown Lee Entertainment & The Orchard. Carter puts a slightly sultry, yet sophisticated southern touch on a Kris Kristofferson classic tune, “For The Good Times,” available April 14 everywhere, cutting the song with established Nashville producer and composer Curt Ryle (Taylor Swift, Pam Tillis, Brooks & Dunn) from his private studio. Carter is also working on a new music video to rollout in April for the song which was first released by Bill Nash in 1968. However, it was Ray Price who first turned it into a #1 country hit in 1970 with subsequent popularized recordings from Al Green and Wayne Newton.

“I wanted to record the song because of the message I think it represents, and that’s not taking anyone or anything for granted,” said Carter. “Love can be here today and gone tomorrow, and sometimes people just grow apart. It says that no matter what, life goes on so we should make the most of every moment. That’s a reminder that I think about in everything that I do.”

The up-and-coming Nashville-based songstress who was recently featured by WSMV-TV about her growing music career is also preparing her next original song project, the jovial pop-country anthemic “Straight Up Country Crazy,” also in the works for an early June release. Carter will also roll out another new video to accompany the project, which is being filmed, produced and directed by Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films.

“I wanted to make sure that there was no doubt that this girl is country through and through,” Carter said. “Country roots, it’s in my blood. Now, as an adult, I still can’t get enough of it! Straight up country crazy is what I like to call it!”

Carter released her first full length album independently in 2022, the critically acclaimed Brand New Country, an eclectic mix of songs which explores Carter’s various country, soul and R&B musical roots, and recorded with a variety of prominent musical producers including Curt Ryle, Jason Wyatt, William Washington WLPWR, Bridgetown, and others.



About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann in his weekly DISClaimer review column for Music Row Magazine. Brei made her CMA Fest debut in 2022, along with a performance on WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour. Her growing catalog of new music includes her debut album Brand New Country, released in Fall 2022, and new music on the way in 2023 slated for April & June. Carter is quickly proving herself to be a welcomed addition to the emerging new styles of country music in today’s diverse musical landscape.



Brei Carter Contacts:

Publicity & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Label Management: Dewayne Brown | dewayne@brownleeentertainment.com | (615) 617-7747

Booking: booking@breicarter.com