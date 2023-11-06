Country Songstress Brei Carter Reveals Custom Hatch Show Print Poster On Nashville Insider, Where She’s Set To Become Next News Correspondent

Crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is excited to announce her very own Hatch Show Print poster, which she will start using to promote her shows and appearances. Carter revealed the new poster design from the Hatch Show Print shop on the Episode 353 of Nashville Insider, a nationally syndicated country music entertainment TV news series filmed in Nashville. Carter cited her love for traditional country music and the history of the Opry as the inspiration behind wanting to have her very own Hatch Show Print poster created.

“I wanted to create something special so I started with the red, white and blue color scheme to represent America,” Carter said. “It’s something unique and special because they are collectibles, and I appreciate the vintage style. I want to be part of the genre’s history, and I see them as valuable collectibles for my fans too.”



Joins Nashville Insider’s Production Team As News Correspondent

The blossoming country songstress from Louisiana will soon take a step onto the other side of the microphone for the popular syndicated TV show, becoming Nashville Insider’s newest news correspondent in upcoming episodes.



“It’s great to have Brei join our team,” said Jeff Moseley, Executive Producer, “she will bring an artist’s perspective to the show and give our viewers a real inside look at country music.”

Veterans Day Weekend Performances in Nashville

Carter, who is also a proud U.S. Army veteran, is set to perform in several Nashville area events on Veterans Day weekend. On Friday, November 10 at 6pm CT she’ll sing the “Star Spangled Banner” ahead of the Vanderbilt University Men’s Basketball game at Memorial Gymnasium. On Saturday, November 11 at 5pm CT she performs at Texas Troubadour Theatre for the Music City Cares Veterans Day Benefit, benefiting Operation Stand Down of Tennessee, followed by a 7pm CT performance at the 4th Annual Voices 4 Veterans event at Tru Hilton Garden Inn in Mt. Juliet. On Sunday, November 12 at 1pm CT, Brei will return to Vanderbilt University Women’s Basketball game at Memorial Gymnasium to sing “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

Twinkling Tales of Christmas readies for November 10 release

Brei also recently announced a new Christmas EP in the works, Twinkling Tales of Christmas, due out November 10 by Brown Lee Entertainment & The Orchard. Known for her festive and vivacious personality year round, Carter’s new holiday themed EP is a multi-faceted genre hopping collection of original songs which draws upon her established country, southern pop, soul and R&B musical influences.

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann from Music Row Magazine. She’s also been featured by TBN-TV’s Huckabee, RFD-TV, WSMV-TV, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Billboard, Guitar Girl Magazine, Nashville.com, St. Louis Magazine, and others. Brei made her CMA Fest debut in 2022, and released her debut album Brand New Country, which included her fan-favorite cover of Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,” and her life’s musical story “Stronger Than That.” In 2023 Brei is currently working on her next new album, and has released her latest original, “Straight Up Country Crazy,” which perfectly showcases her dynamic and jovial personality. Carter has quickly proved to be a welcomed addition to the emerging new styles of country music blossoming in today’s diverse musical landscape.

About Nashville Insider:

Nashville Insider is a weekly fast-paced syndicated country music entertainment news series. This exciting program gives the Nashville Insider viewers a sneak peak at all things country music. We go behind the scenes to provide access to fans’ favorite artists and country music’s hottest events. We deliver the latest in trending headlines and social media. We provide up-to-the-minute reporting, making Nashville Insider the go-to-source for country music news and information, and the only TV series of its kind from the heart of Music City.

You’ll see country’s big stars, traditional troubadours and the best new artists at premiere parties, on the red carpet and backstage at award shows, at #1 celebrations or music video shoots, and much more. Nashville Insider’s energetic hosts and reporters bring you the stories behind the hit songs direct from the hit songwriters. We’ll visit with the hit song makers and learn who’s on the move among budding artists and music makers. Nashville Insider is the premier destination for the artists and musicians to give their fans a first hand look at new projects and to share all that is happening inside of their world. Nashville Insider is all about getting the scoop on what’s happening this week in country music! It’s entertaining and it’s a whole bunch of fun!

Nashville Insider airs 52 weeks of 30 minute episodes annually reaching 200+ million households.

# # #