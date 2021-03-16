Country Singer-Songwriter Jonah Prill Releases Latest Single, “You Remind Me”

Country singer/songwriter Jonah Prill blames it on the whiskey with the release of his latest single, “You Remind Me.” Written with Ryan Hayes and Justin Olmstead, this single two steps onto the scene with traction and cross-genre appeal. Shining a light on the one that got away, “You Remind Me” tells the classic story of a time where a spark and a youthful heart were not enough to stall a love on the run and keep the fire lit. From Montana mornings to Nashville nights, “You Remind Me” drives listeners down an all too familiar road of reliving a former love through everyday experiences. Prill’s baritone voice blends into pop-driven melodies with small hints of traditional country present in the slide guitar and the banjo. “You Remind Me” premiered on Newsmax and is available on all digital platforms now to stream or download.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing my second song as an independent artist. Being from Montana, I can’t wait to share my unique upbringing through country roots, with a modern rock and pop tone,” shares Prill.

Country music’s newest flame kicks up the dust to deliver a one-of-a-kind track to be enjoyed by all audiences. It takes a powerful song to come along and make a listener feel at ease in the relation of the lyrics while also wanting to get up and dance at the same time. With a fan base of almost 1 million and counting across Instagram and Tik Tok, Prill keeps followers craving new music with his genuine tone and country charm. Fans will not want to miss what this rising star has in store for the coming months!

About Jonah Prill:

Jonah Prill, an American singer-songwriter from Billings, Montana, is primed to stake his claim in the world of country music. Prill, a born and bred country boy, began writing songs at an early age and continued through his teens. Raised on traditional country western, Prill shines through with one foot remaining where he was planted, and the other pointing in a new direction. Drawing inspiration from voices such as Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, and Jon Pardi, Jonah‘s sound resonates equal parts country, rock, and heartfelt. With an immense grassroots following of over 690k Tik-Tok fans and 110k Instagram fans, Prill will be a country name you will hear for years to come.