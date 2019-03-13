Today country singer-songwriter, J.Antonette has released her new single titled, “Something I Said.” Written by J.Antonette and Ian Mchugh, this song is nothing short of radio quality. It was mixed by Nashville’s Grammy-nominated engineer, Bobby Holland and was mastered by multi-gold & platinum engineer, Lucas Pimentel at FunAttic studios. The songs catchy production was provided by Stephan Hovsepian and Mike Avenaim.

“There’s something to be said about working with friends you are so comfortable with. I wrote the chorus while driving to the beach and called Ian immediately. We finished writing it in under 2 hours and “Something I Said” was born. I’d say I’m unapologetically comfortable confronting people who mistreat me. I have no issue, expressing how I feel and sometimes that provokes a reaction. I’m surly my father’s daughter. Was it something I said? Was I a bit too honest for you? I think Mike and Stephan captured the emotion of this song perfectly with their production.”

J.Antonette got her start as a background singer for Melissa Etheridge. She has since performed as a background vocalist for Grammy winner Michael Bolton, Gary Douglas in support of South Side Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, and has opened for country star Jordan Davis. She has been featured on country radio such as Nash FM, Big Frog104 and many others.

“Something I said” is now available on all streaming and downloading platforms.

SPOTIFY LINK: https://open.spotify.com/track/3WaM2WH5uJjKhy5nXf6kc8

ITUNES LINK: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/something-i-said-single/1454442575