Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter Uplifts On Newly Released Soulful Country Heartbreak Tune “Paybacks”

Country and southern pop singer-songwriter Brei Carter has released her 10th single “Paybacks” across all major digital music platforms, or at linktr.ee/breicarter. Today, the song’s new lyric video exclusively premiered by St. Louis Magazine, where she also chatted with renowned country music journalist Tricia Despres about the song’s backstory, her blossoming music career in Nashville, and her current home just outside of St. Louis.

The mid-tempo soulful country tune finds the Louisiana native and ambitious songstress doing what she does best; charming with her uplifting voice, uplifting personality, and clever use of lyrics to tell stories. Even on a song which deals with the leftover feelings, emotions and memories from a relationship gone wrong, her listener is uplifted and left with a feeling that better days are ahead.

Working with Nashville based songwriters Jason Campbell and Terry Smith on the song, Carter felt the song resonated with her because when they sat down to write it, she wanted to write a song with a little more soul to it.

“I wanted to tell a story which friends have shared with me, personally,” Carter explains. “People talk about Karma and it’s a real thing. Growing up I’ve always been taught to treat people how I wanted to be treated. The basis of the song talks about reaping what you’ve sown, so treat people right! Unfortunately you never know what your payback could be. Remember vengeance doesn’t belong to the person wronged, but belongs to God.”

Brei Carter to make CMA Fest debut on Saturday, June 11 at 3:30p CT

Officially announced by the Country Music Association on May 18, Brei Carter will make her CMA Fest debut as a Spotlight Stage performer inside Fan Fair X at Music City Center on Saturday, June 11 at 3:30p CT. Additional appearances will be announced at a later time.

For more details or to buy tickets to CMA Fest, visit CMAfest.com, download the Official CMA Connect App, or sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it’s announced.



About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann in his weekly DISClaimer review column for Music Row Magazine, where it eventually charted up to #71. With a growing catalog of new music she’ll release throughout 2022, including a debut EP/album, this young singer-songwriter is a welcome addition to the emerging new styles of the country music community.