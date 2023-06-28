Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter To Release Anthemic New Song “Straight Up Country Crazy” On June 09

Country singer-songwriter Brei Carter has released her next original song project, the jovial pop-country anthem “Straight Up Country Crazy,” by way of Brown Lee Entertainment & The Orchard (orcd.co/BreiCarterCountryCrazy). However, fans and the media can preview the song now by way of an exclusive first listen and premiere of the new tune at Nashville.com. The blossoming Nashville songstress recently performed the song for the very first time on WSMV-TV’s Today In Nashville with her band. Carter co-wrote the song with Ken Matthiesen, Blaine Younger, and Rachel Seilerand, and is set to bring the song’s upbeat style to visual life in a newly produced concept video being filmed and directed by Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films.

“Life is too short to not be straight up country crazy,” says Carter. “Embrace your roots, kick up your boots, and let the twang of your heart lead the dance. Because when you’re country crazy, life is just a little bit sweeter!”

Known for having a vivacious and dynamic personality which directly translates into her music, Brei is also a successful entrepreneur working in the medical industry. With her desire to find creative ways to impact people through music, Brei recently brought both of her life’s callings together in a new blog she launched called Music Is Medicine, published on her website at breicarter.com/musicismedicine. She was a recent guest on the Dr. Ward Bond Show to talk about music and mental health, along with being featured in a recent edition of StyleBlueprint Nashville.

Tune-In Alert: Brei Carter will be the musical guest on Huckabee, airing this Saturday, June 10th at 8/7c and again on Sunday, June 11th at 9/8c on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). The show will also be live-streamed on Huckabee’s FaceBook page, Huckabee’s website, and you can also download the TBN app to watch the show live. For a complete list of broadcast affiliates, visit Huckabee.tv

Single name: “Straight Up Country Crazy”

Songwriters: Brei Carter, Ken Matthiesen, Blaine Younger, Rachel Seiler

Audio release date: June 09, 2023

Video release date: June/July TBA

Audio producer: Jason Wyatt

Pre-Save/Buy/Stream at orcd.co/BreiCarterCountryCrazy

Shows + Promotional Appearances:

JUN 10 – Huckabee on TBN-TV at 8/7c / Hendersonville, Tenn.

JUN 11 – CMA Fest Meet & Greet @ 10am Fan Fair X Booth #132 Nashville Universe / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 11 – Huckabee on TBN-TV at 9/8c / Hendersonville, Tenn.

NOV 11 – Tru by Hilton Mt. Juliet / Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

** For Brei’s most updated show and appearance schedule, follow on BandsInTown or visit BreiCarter.com

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann in his weekly DISClaimer review column for Music Row Magazine. Brei made her CMA Fest debut in 2022, along with a performance on WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour. Her growing catalog of new music includes her debut album Brand New Country, released in Fall 2022, and new music on the way in 2023 slated for April & June. Carter is quickly proving herself to be a welcomed addition to the emerging new styles of country music in today’s diverse musical landscape.



# # #

Brei Carter Contacts:

Publicity & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Label Management: Dewayne Brown | dewayne@brownleeentertainment.com | (615) 617-7747

Booking: booking@breicarter.com