Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter Signs With Brown Lee Entertainment For Exclusive Global Music Distribution & Digital Marketing

Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Army veteran Brei Carter has signed with Nashville based Brown Lee Entertainment for exclusive global music distribution through The Orchard, and digital marketing services. BLE is headed and founded by former RED Music/Sony Music Entertainment Executive Dewayne Brown, along with his team of Nancy Lee, Michael “Benjy” Cruz, and Pepper Meiler.

“When we set out to start BLE, we collectively had our hearts set on finding that right female country artist with an amazing voice and an uncanny writing ability that will cross various genre formats,” said Brown. “Two years later we found Brei Carter and we are so proud of her body of work that we couldn’t say no. We are so happy that she chose BLE to call her home.”

Carter’s first full length album, the critically acclaimed Brand New Country originally released independently on September 16, 2022. The eclectic album explores Carter’s country, soul and R&B musical roots, and is set to be re-released via Brown Lee Entertainment and The Orchard.

“It’s amazing how God aligns you with the right people at the right time,” Carter said. “I am so blessed and fortunate to now be a part of the BLE family. Greatness can never be achieved by one alone, it is the people, the team, the village that takes the person there.”



Album name: Brand New Country

Record label: Brown Lee Entertainment / The Orchard

Download/Stream/Listen: linktr.ee/breicarter

Album audio produced by: Jason Wyatt, Curt Ryle, SP Fredrick Perine, William Washington WLPWR, Bridgetown

Music Video Links: “Stronger Than That” | “Gave Him A Girl” | “Brand New Country” | “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’”

Track Listing & Songwriters:

“Brand New Country” $ (Brei Carter, Shawn Hubbard) “Smiling” * ( Brei Carter, Josh Courson, Jason Wyatt) “Roadmaps Of Memories” ^ (Curt Ryle, Hollie Jett) “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” * (Ben James Peters) “Cowboy Romeo” * (Brei Carter, Jason Wyatt, James Breedwell) “Paybacks” * ( Brei Carter, Jason Campbell, Terry Smith) “Stronger Than That” * (Brei Carter, Wayne Burton) “Country Choir” * (Corey Lee Barker, Shantell Odgen) “Sippin On A Good Time” ^ (Curt Ryle, Kelsey Hart, Tony Mullins) “Cowgirl” ^ (Brei Carter, Carli Vintaj) “Here’s To Nowhere” * (Brei Carter, Corey Lee Barker) “Propane” @ (Brei Carter, Misha Fair) “Gave Him A Girl” * ( Brei Carter, Mason Douglas, Jason Wyatt) “Love Don’t Look Like This” ^ (Marilyn Crawley) “Yours” * (Corey Lee Barker, Charley Woods) “Ride In The Desert” featuring Josh Waters + (Brei Carter, SP Fredrick Perine, Shawn Hubbard)

* = Produced by Jason Wyatt

^ = Produced by Curt Ryle

+ = Produced by SP Fredrick Perine

@ = Produced by William Washington WLPWR

$ = Produced by Bridgetown

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann in his weekly DISClaimer review column for Music Row Magazine, where it eventually charted up to #71. With a growing catalog of new music, including her debut album Brand New Country, which was released in Fall 2022, this young singer-songwriter is a welcome addition to the emerging new styles of the country music community.

About Brown Lee Entertainment:

Brown Lee Entertainment is an non-specific genre entertainment company that focuses on artist development, digital marketing, digital distribution, and artist management. We all know that this industry is not a cookie-cutting, one shoe fits all business model for today’s talented artists and songwriters. Everything must be tailored around their specific needs and art. BLE focuses and target each artist to maximize all of their social media, website design, and music awareness for greater exposure.

Brei Carter Contacts:

Publicity & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Label Management: Dewayne Brown | dewayne@brownleeentertainment.com | (615) 617-7747

Radio Promotion: Renee McClure | renee@grassrootspromotion.com | (615) 646-3912

Booking: booking@breicarter.com