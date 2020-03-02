Country Singer/Songwriter Alisha Pace Releases New Single

Pop/Country sweetheart and singer/songwiter Alisha Pace is back with a brand new single! You can listen to the song HERE!

With it’s release set around Valentine’s Day as a self-love promotion, “Like I Like Me” is geared up to speak some sassy self-worth into your heart! The song features fun, yet cheeky lyrics like yeah, I like you, but I also like me, so why can’t you see, I ain’t your trophy, which fans are sure to love.

“As a single 20-something, I’ve definitely been guilty of falling in like quite regularly while dating,” Alisha explains. “Like I Like Me champions the idea of setting some priorities in the dating game, and also being in like with yourSELF. Let’s face it, no matter how much you like a person, if they’re treating you poorly, it’s time to activate your SELF-like and move the heck on.”

About Alisha Pace:

Born and raised in Sugar Land, Texas, Alisha Pace is all about embracing the “sweet” things in life. Her music brings the sounds of country and pop together to tell stories of love, life, and not letting anything get ya down while you’re discovering who you are. After graduating from Baylor University in 2016 with a degree in Professional Sales, Alisha moved to Nashville and has had a variety of unique job roles while also pursuing her music career, including being a karaoke host, selling dumpsters for Waste Management, and getting people out of timeshares. Her experiences in Nashville and the people she’s met have given her the stories necessary to put pen to paper and allow her songs to come to life. She released her first single “Naked and Lazy” in 2019 and is currently working on several more projects.

For more information, visit www.alishapace.com and connect with Alisha on Facebook and Instagram.