Country Singer-Songwriter Adam Warner Scores First #1 Video With “4 Square Miles” On The Country Network’s Top 20 Countdown

Country music singer-songwriter Adam Warner lands his first #1 music video for “4 Square Miles,” by way of The Country Network’s Top 20 Countdown, announced earlier today. Premiering today at 7pm, with re-airings on Friday at 8pm, Sunday at 5pm, and Monday at 9am. Check your local TCN TV listings at tcncountry.net/where-to-watch.htm

“4 Square Miles” has become the troubadour Marine veteran’s signature song, and a heartfelt ode to his family’s farm in Lawrenceville, Illinois. The video also honors his best friend and mentor, Adam’s Grandfather, Fred Wright, who passed away in 2020.

“This song represents many of life’s philosophies which I hold dear to my heart,” said Warner. “The importance of family, home, heritage and hard work. My grandpa Fred embodied all of those things. I am blessed to share this song with folks everywhere in hopes that it resonates with them and takes them back to their own 4 Square Miles.”

“4 Square Miles” appears on Warner’s recently released full length album Big Storm, which exclusively premiered in February by American Songwriter Magazine. He also performed the song LIVE on RFD-TV’s Market Day Report on Veteran’s Day in November 2020, along with another special solo acoustic performance of the song for Country Rebel.

Single Name: “4 Square Miles”

Album Name: Big Storm

Release date: September 1, 2020

Label: AWBV Entertainment

Written by: Adam Warner, Jeff Anderson & Karlene Watts

ISRC: TCAFA2080848

Produced by: Daniel Dennis

Buy/Stream/Listen at smarturl.it/4squaremiles

Official Video: youtu.be/ML0TverZPCY

Video Produced/Directed by: Michael Guinard & Bill Vandiver

Adam Waner Shows & Livestream Events:

MAY 05 – Tony’s Eat & Drink / Franklin, Tenn.

MAY 06 – Grindhouse Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 07 – Commodore Grill / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 10 – *Center Stage LIVE (Watch Here)

MAY 12 – *Military Mama Network (Watch Here)

MAY 15 – Honor The Fallen 5K Run Afterparty / College Grove, Tenn.

MAY 28 – MuleFest 2021 / Columbia, Tenn. (with Trace Adkins)

* Denotes a live-stream virtual show

**For Adam’s most updated show & live stream schedule, follow on BandsInTown, or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner comes from a family who have been family farmers for more than 100 years, and he grew up with men who served in the U.S. Military. He found an early love for music and played in bands throughout high school. Influenced by his favorite singers, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Hank Williams Jr. and Sr., he started writing songs and continued to perform until he took a break from music while in college to join the U. S. Marines for five years. As soon as he could after his discharge, Warner moved to Nashville, where he was soon back to writing songs and entertaining fans. It was obviously the right decision, because country star Trace Adkins heard about him and invited Warner to open his shows. Warner had heard Adkins’ hit “Semper Fi” when he was in the Marines and told Adkins he would like to record the song, and Adkins agreed to duet on it with him. The song won Warner the Vox Pop award for Country Music Song of the Year at the 17th annual Independent Music Awards in June of 2019. Warner and buddies Quinn Loggins and Trafton Harvey wrote “Welcome to the South,” which has become the theme song for the NFL team the Tennessee Titans, who turned it into a video they play before each of their games in Nashville. Warner has released an EP, Can’t Get Enough, which resulted in him being heralded by critics as a welcome return to traditional country with songs that are mini-movies about every-day life. After dropping his first full-length album in February, 2020 called Big Storm, he’s already working on new music for 2021 which he says will stay in a similar realm – but as the Marines taught him – will show growth in his music.

# # #

Adam Warner Contacts:

Media & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking: Bill Vandiver | bill@adamwarneriscountry.com | (615) 504-0781