Country Singer Sammy Sadler Releases “Louisiana Rain” From Forthcoming New Album Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

Texas-based country singer Sammy Sadler continues his journey of recording 90’s style country music on new single “Louisiana Rain,” available everywhere digitally on May 20, or at bit.ly/3rsFTOt. The new single is his first from a forthcoming new album called Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, due out September 2022. The new song and lyric video exclusively premiered today by Nashville.com in a recent feature on the country singer. Sadler, was the lone survivor of the infamous Murder On Music Row plot which took place in 1989 in Nashville, and was recently profiled in a People.com exclusive.

Sadler, known for his dynamic vocal range, takes a song written by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Roger Murrah and Richard Alves and turns it into a mid-tempo soulful tune which true country music fans will immediately appreciate. Sadler recorded and co-produced the song with Music Producer and Composer Greg Cole at Coalmine Studio in Nashville.

“When I first heard ‘Louisiana Rain’ I knew I wanted to record it,” Sadler commented. “I met the songwriters Roger Murrah and Rich Alves early in my career and had always wanted to record one of their monster songs, and felt this song was one my fans would appreciate as much as I do.”

About Sammy Sadler:

In 1989, Sammy Sadler, an acclaimed newcomer to the country music scene, found chart success with a cover of Aaron Neville’s “Tell It Like It Is” on Evergreen Records. His follow up single “You Made It Easy” charted as well, but as he was gearing up to release his debut album, Sadler was wounded in the unfortunate murder of Cash Box magazine chart director Kevin Hughes. It took almost a decade for him to recover and release new music, starting with his 2004 release Hard On A Heart on the Tri Label. The title track charted in the Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart as well as No. 1 in Europe for multiple weeks. Sadler released another album, Heart Shaped Like Texas in 2009 on Audium Records. After Audium transitioned to Koch Records before being sold to E1, he found success with “I’ll Always Have Denver” featuring Steve Wariner and “No Place To Land,” but that was where it ended for Sadler when E1 closed. Since then, he has continued to tour with Doug Stone in 2012 and Ken Mellons with Jeff Carson on the “Taking The Country Back Tour” in 2015. He has had 4 Top 15 records on the Texas Music Chart and was named Male Vocalist for Dallas/Fort Worth in 1993. Sadler returned in 2019 to release a book recounting the famous “Murder on Music Row” and in 2021 released his highly acclaimed album 1989 produced by Buddy Hyatt, which featured duets with country hitmakers T. Graham Brown, Marty Rabon and Larry Stewart. His next new album, Everything’s Gonna Be Alright is due out in 2022. Sammy’s story is far from over, in fact, it’s still being written.