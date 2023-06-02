Country singer Jutt Huffman Releases New Single “Today We Drink”

Jutt Huffman, the rising star of country music, has just released his latest single “Today We Drink.” The song is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

“I’m so excited to finally have released “Today We Drink” and even more pumped that it got up to #53 on the iTunes chart even though it was released on the same day as Morgan Wallen’s triple album with 34 of his songs getting in the top 50! This is a really fun party song and is best cranked up with some friends in any kind of setting! I prefer it on a boat, a lake, a beach, a bonfire, a jukebox, a tailgate, spring break, or any outdoor holidays!”

The release of “Today We Drink” follows the success of Huffman’s debut album, « Jutt LP, » which garnered critical acclaim and sold 2,000 physical copies.

Listeners can stream “Today We Drink” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major platforms.

