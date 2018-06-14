Country Singer Corinne Cook celebrates Flag Day with new single “Those Few Dreams”

“Those Few Dreams,” a patriotic power ballad written by Bradley Norgart, is an anthem of hope and fresh dreams for America despite troubled times and a loss of innocence.

Emerging contemporary Country artist, Nashville based Corinne Cook spent several years proudly serving her country. “I greatly admire all of my fellow servicemen and women. Military service is truly a sacrifice because we give up time with our families, but it’s also the greatest honor to represent our country.”

The track, produced by Denny Martin features several Nashville veteran musicians including Jason Roller on electric guitar (Alabama, Johnny Lang, Joe Diffie), Dwaine Rowe on keyboards (Kenny Rogers, Clint Black), Scott Neubert on acoustic guitar (Ian Mathews, Emmylou Harris), William Ellis on drums (Montgomery Gentry, Martina McBride, Hunter Hayes) and Matt McGee on bass ( Kelly Lang, Jimmy C. Newman). “I definitely enjoy performing live,” Cook says, “but my absolute favorite part of being an artist is being in the studio, feeling the energy and feeding off the creativity of all of these great musicians.”

“With a voice reminiscent of early Faith Hill, and the sassiness of Kellie Pickler, Cook is making a name for herself in Music City.” ~ Bob Leggett, L.A. Music Critic

Cook occasionally performs in the Nashville area at such places as The Commodore, the Millennium Maxwell House and the infamous Bluebird Cafe. She received the NIMA (Nashville Industry Music Awards) award for Song Of The Year in 2016 for her song “I Don’t” from her album “Dressed Up For Goodbye.”

