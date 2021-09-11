Country Sibling Group TRHibe Tells The Untold Story of A Western Legend with Release Of New Single And Music Video

Sibling country group TRHibe (aka: The Runaway Hamsters) returns to the music scene telling a legendary western tale with their new music video and single for Constantine. The video premiered on Cowboys & Indians, while the song is officially now available on all digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Due to the pandemic restrictions which kept them from traveling and performing, TRHibe used this as an opportunity to continue developing their unique sound, writing, and staying busy recording for their upcoming album, which is slated to be released in 2022.

Constantine is a wild west tale with a bit of truth and imagination. “We were thinking of old western icons and when it came to the Texas legends, we got to thinking of some villainous types and considered how parts of their story may not have been told in the main legend,” explains band member Gabby Keen.

“Santa Anna was one – we found he had several illegitimate relationships, but some talked of him having a special place in his feelings for a girl he had fathered,” says band member Isabella Keen. “We added our imagination to what it might have been like if you were this special child he cared for and had been one of the few good constants in this tough military man’s life. We even added some suspense and some competition for her love.”

Written by TRHibe alongside Steve Keen, Constantine hopes to show that there is good that exists in everyone. The song pairs beautifully with the video as well. The visually striking storytelling will take you along for the journey as the story of Santa Anna unfolds. With the desert setting and stunning clothing from the premiere lifestyle brand inspired by the West, Double D Ranch, you will feel like you’ve stepped into the world of Constantine.

Even though the group has remained busy at home during Covid, they still found ways to interact with their fans. Gabby has kept in touch with regular acoustic sets on Facebook, taking requests of songs to cover which became a fun way to stay present to their fans. They are looking forward to hopefully getting back out on the road and sharing the new music, live in person to their fans once things start to calm down.

About TRHibe: This group — consisting of Isabella and her triplet siblings Abby, Gabby and brother Riley — has accomplished a lot and are not slowing down anytime soon. With over 2.3 million views on their YouTube page and 22 officially released songs, they are best known for combining their musical talent and huge hearts into music that is original, engaging and heartfelt. The Boise, Idaho natives have performed from Nashville to LA, opened for Andy Grammer, took part in The National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas, appeared on numerous TV networks, performed on WSM-AM (home of the Grand Ole Opry), played the famous Bluebird Café and has participated in CMA Music Festival. They have even performed at the New York Stock Exchange 96th Annual Tree Lighting event, sharing the stage with Dionne Warwick, Rhonda Vincent, and more.

When it comes to being benevolent and giving to charity, TRHibe has helped in many ways. They have been a part of the Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon at Boise State University for several years and as become the Junior Ambassadors for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. They have also performed at the LA Coliseum, along with the group JAGMAC and a special appearance by Michael Anthony for CHLA’s Walk & Play LA.

