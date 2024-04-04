Country Sensation Emily Myers Unveils Bold New Single “Olives”

Rising country star Emily Myers is ready to shake up the music scene with her latest release, “Olives.” This electrifying single not only marks a shift in musical style for Myers, but also serves as a powerful anthem of self-empowerment and resilience. In “Olives,” Myers fearlessly confronts the toxic influences in her life with a boldness that is as refreshing as it is infectious.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Myers shares, “As someone who grew up as a chronic people pleaser, I had to learn how to walk away from toxic people and situations. ‘Olives’ represents not only a new sound for me, but also a new attitude and determination to stand up for myself when someone isn’t treating me right.”

With its catchy lyrics and sassy attitude, “Olives” is more than just a song — it’s a rallying cry for anyone who refuses to settle for less than they deserve. Myers explains, “The main hook of the song, ’skip the branch, pass the olives,’ is a clever way to say to someone that you are not going to continue accepting their bad behavior.”

This spirited track not only showcases Myers’ undeniable talent as a singer and songwriter, but also highlights her commitment to uplifting her listeners. “As an artist, I want to make music that encourages people to run after the life they truly want,” Myers affirms. “‘Olives’ is a song that reminds me to never settle for less and I hope it does the same for anyone else who needs it.”

About Emily Myers:

Heartfelt vocals coalesce with a keen sense of imaginative storytelling, forming the backdrop to Emily Myers’ captivating Country/Americana sound. Hailing from Jefferson City, MO, her musical curiosity led her to study opera and theatre at Oklahoma City University, where she discovered her true calling in the craft of songwriting. Today Emily is based out of Nashville, TN.

Country singer-songwriter Emily released her debut EP “Unwrite” on March 24, 2023. This five-track project not only included songs that are fan favorites like “Ain’t Gonna Be Mine” and “Unwrite Every Song,” but also a new ballad song, “I Would” about the power of regret. Emily also released the “I Would” music video to accompany the anticipated release. These songs perfectly represent who Emily is in this season of writing and highlight both the detailed, hope-filled storytelling and the soaring vocals that defines her music.

Emily debuted her title track at the famous Listening Room, an iconic venue that has housed some of the biggest songwriters in country music, and she is a regular performer in the Nashville music scene. This music follows three previously released singles, including “Wallflower,” “Skyline,” and her debut track, “Bare Feet.”

Additionally, Emily competed in the WAJ Competition & Immerse Competition and was a featured songwriter in the Project21 concert series.

Most recently, Emily finished recording her upcoming debut album. The first single off the album, “Olives,” was released on March 1, 2024. Emily is also planning to tour this fall.

For more information, visit www.emilymyersmusic.com and follow Emily on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Spotify and Apple Music.