Country Roots Duo Few Miles South Kicks Off the New Decade with Fan Favorite Single ‘Outlaw’

Following the release of their sophomore album californ i aint , Few Miles South saw great success out on the road in 2019. Playing over one hundred shows across the United States and Canada, including a coveted full-band performance at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, the classic southern grit and authentic country soul duo are kicking off the new decade with a fan favorite single Outlaw from their most recent album.

The single was written by the duo, consisting of Tori Lund and Blake English, and came to fruition after the two began messing around with the line ‘everybody wants to be an outlaw’. “We’ve met people along the way who don’t seem interested in making art just making money or gaining fame by being part of a trend” says English. “The fan feedback the song received while on the road over the past year served as the main reason we decided to release the song.”

Lund and English chalk that up to the song’s groove and pulse being more rocker-like in comparison to other songs on their album. Lund also notes “we had fun with the acappella intro which nods to old timey tunes, and it’s really fun to play live which is why I think the fans enjoy it so much”. The duo has already hit the ground running with their 2020 touring schedule, having played shows in Florida and Georgia, and have future shows booked out through July 2020.

Outlaw is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers now.

Visit Few Miles South at their website for tour dates and follow along with the band on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.