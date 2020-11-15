Country Rockers Southbound 75 Release Spirited New Track “Whiskey & Wine” & Returns To Touring Throughout Florida

Alt-country rockers Southbound 75, led by singer/songwriter Mark Lorenzo, have released their sophomore single “Whiskey & Wine” today everywhere digital music is available. The upbeat and slightly twangy rock groove finds the Florida-based quintet doing what they do best; delivering countrified rock instrumentation along with Lorenzo’s articulate, storytelling lyrics which fans relate to.

Produced by hit-making Nashville producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait), “Whiskey & Wine” is the second song from their forthcoming new album Tales From The Black Swamp, recorded and produced by McDermott at his Omni Sound Studio in Nashville. However, like most plans for 2020, the album’s inevitable release has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been like the day before Christmas for half a year now, knowing that the record is done but we can’t share it with anyone yet,” Mark said. “The good news is that we are playing a lot of shows and sharing the songs live.”

Single Name: Whiskey & Wine

Release date: November 13, 2020

Label / Distribution: Pirateer Media Group / CD Baby

Songwriters: Mark Lorenzo

ISRC#: QZKLY2000009

Audio Produced by: Bill McDermott

Buy/Stream/Listen at lnkfi.re/sb75whiskeywine

Lyric Video: youtu.be/mrebK82z5vU (premiering Friday, Nov. 20)

Southbound 75 has recently taken advantage of their home state’s economy reopening from the pandemic, scheduling more than 20 shows throughout central Florida. On December 19, they will be one of eight featured performers including in the Local Live Fest taking place at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg. For more information or to buy tickets, visit jannuslive.com/event/local-live-fest

Southbound 75 Show Dates:

NOV 13 – Duke’s Brewhouse / Lakeland, Fla.

NOV 14 – O’Brien’s Irish Pub / Tampa, Fla.

NOV 21 – Keel & Curley Winery / Plant City, Fla.

DEC 04 – Duke’s Brewhouse / St. Cloud, Fla.

DEC 11 – Duke’s Brewhouse / Lakeland, Fla.

DEC 18 – Woody’s River Roo Pub & Grill / Ellenton, Fla.

DEC 19 – Local Live Fest @ Jannus Live / St. Petersburg, Fla.

** For the most updated concert schedule, visit Southbound75.com/shows or follow on BandsInTown

About Southbound 75:

Southbound 75’s story started when Radio Promotion legend Bill Scull heard lead songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s tune “Little Breakdown” for the first time at an ASCAP demo review session. Scull, who had worked in the industry for years, including with Clive Davis, singled him out, and signed Mark to his label, EO Records.

Since playing their first show in December 2018, they’ve since been named as Best New Country Band by Tampa Bay Musicians Network. This early nod of endorsement comes by way of the band’s lineup of seasoned professionals, led by singer/songwriter Mark Lorenzo, who is backed by bandmates Kevin Doris on guitar, Waylon Baker on Lead Guitar, Vance Eskesen on bass, and Gregg Giacobbe on drums.

Lorenzo’s songs have been used on TV shows, sports programming, DVDs, Cartoons and more such as; “ESPN College Football;” “Shark” (CBS); “90210” (CW); “Threshold” (CBS); “Girlfriends” (CW) and “3lbs” on (CBS).