Country Rocker Matt Westin Releases New Single And Lyric Video For “Farm Town”

“Matt Westin rocks our socks off on new country radio-ready single, “Farm Town.” …packed to the gills with a potent mixture of high energy, top class production, soaring guitar solos, in your face drums, Westin’s intense delivery not to be outdone by contagious melodies and a strong, memorable hook.”

– Middle Tennessee Music

“(Farm Town)” is a get you up and dancing, with a step, step, turn, shuffle song. It a kicking up dust in your boots song.” – Life of Creed

Pittsburgh-based country rocker Matt Westin won over country music fans with his single, “Our Redneck of the Woods.” The first release from his Bryan Cole-produced debut, Legacy (MTS Records), the track has received international airplay and charting, while helping Matt received multiple award nominations.

Now, Matt returns with his second single release, “Farm Town.” Already garnering favorable reviews from critics, “Farm Town” is on it’s way to eclipsing the popularity of “Redneck.” Written by Carlene Thissen, “Farm Town” is available for worldwide streaming and downloads.

Watch the dynamic new lyric video for “Farm Town” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH4e_na8a0M&t=124s

After the untimely 2016 death of his father from cancer-related causes, Matt Westin decided to honor his father’s memory by walking away from a promising engineering career, to focus on his music, something his father had staunchly supported. Matt is an International Music and Entertainment Association nominee. He is currently #44 on the International Country Artists chart at http://www.countrymusicchart.net/1-7-april-2018.htm. For more information on Matt Westin, please visit http://www.mattwestin.com.

