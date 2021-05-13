Country Rocker Cameron DuBois Returns To Muscle Shoals, Cuts Soulful Tribute “Modern Day Wonder Woman” For Single Mothers Everywhere

Country rocker Cameron DuBois continues to build upon her passionate and soulful approach to song crafting, returning to the famed music scene of Muscle Shoals, Alabama to cut a new melodic tribute for single Mothers everywhere called “Modern Day Wonder Woman.” Just in time for Mother’s Day, the new song is available now everywhere digital music is streamed or downloaded (linktr.ee/CameronDuBois), and goes the extra mile to spotlight the Alabama native’s two greatest attributes as a singer-songwriter; her voice and the song’s message.

“This song is dedicated as an early Mother’s Day gift to all the ‘single momma strong’ mothers out there,” said DuBois. “Especially to those who are wearing two or more hats and carrying heavy responsibilities every single day of their lives.”

Cameron recently cut the track at The NuttHouse Studio, and also picked up her first ever production credit on a song. Working alongside famed Muscle Shoals’ Songwriter and Producer Jimmy Thrasher (Daryl Worley, Michael A. Curtis, Billy Lawson) on both the writing and production of the song, Cameron was excited to step into a new role that was beyond her norm.

“My daughter Molly was a single Mom for a short while,” Thrasher added. “I watched her do the nearly impossible daily. I also have friends who are single Moms whose stories are the same. They truly are a ‘Modern Day Wonder Woman.’”

Single Name: “Modern Day Wonder Woman”

Release date: April 27, 2021

Label: PCG Artist Development

Songwriters: Cameron DuBois, Jimmy Thrasher

Audio Produced by: Cameron DuBois, Jimmy Thrasher

ISRC#: QZHN32191483

Buy/Stream/Listen at linktr.ee/CameronDuBois

Official Lyric Video: Coming Soon to YouTube

First Annual Cameron DuBois’ Par-Tee Down Classic announced!

Cameron also recently announced the formation of a charity golf tournament that she will host, benefiting the Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach Group, and kicking off on Thursday, July 1 at Lagoon Park Golf Course, in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. Aptly named “Cameron DuBois’ Par-Tee Down Classic Golf Tournament,” the inaugural event will feature golf, a shrimp boil, live music by Cameron DuBois and friends, a silent auction and fun for everyone.

Cameron DuBois Shows:

APR 30 – Resting Pulse Brewing Co. / Opelika, Ala.

MAY 01 – Copper’s Bar & Grill / Dadeville, Ala.

MAY 06-08 – Beacon Club / Mills, Wyo.

MAY 14 – Copper Top Bar & Grill / Huntsville, Ala.

MAY 15 – The Distillery High Ridge Spirits / Florence, Ala.

MAY 28 – Tailgaters / Huntsville, Ala.

*For Cameron’s complete updated show schedule, follow on Bandsintown or visit CameronDuBois.com

About Cameron DuBois:

Cameron DuBois is an emerging country-soul-rock singer & songwriter from Montgomery, Alabama. She’s spent most of her time developing her own unique brand of sound in two prestigious American South musical destinations; Nashville and Muscle Shoals. This young, independent and multi-talented artist has spent numerous hours along the muddy banks of the Tennessee River, collaborating with two of the industry’s notable songwriters and producers in Michael Curtis (Randy Travis, Fleetwood Mac, Blake Shelton) and Cindy Walker. Cameron’s unique country-rock-soul hybrid sound has kept her busy performing throughout Alabama, and landed her opening performances for Thompson Square, Easton Corbin, John Michael Montgomery, Dylan Scott and Neil McCoy. She’s also released a series of singles like “The Home Place,” “Lipstick & Chrome,” “Never Love Me Back,” and “Peace” since 2018, which highlights her diversity as a singer-songwriter. In 2020, she released her most ambitious single project yet, “Bridges” which premiered on The Country Network and was featured by The Heartland Network, and The Montgomery Advertiser. She’s also been featured by PASTE, Guitar Girl Magazine, Country Rebel and AL.com. Cameron will release new music in 2021 which will continue to build upon her growing presence in the country music family. To learn more or for Cameron’s most up-to-date tour schedule visit CameronDuBois.com.

Cameron DuBois Contacts:

Media & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking & Management: Bernard Porter | Bernard@pcgnashville.com | (615) 400-8321