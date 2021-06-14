Country-Rock Storyteller, Jeremy McComb, Set to Release “Frontier Rock” EP on June 18, 2021

“Frontier Rock,” a six-song collection recorded by Jeremy McComb and produced by Nick Gibbens will be released via Average Joes Entertainment on June 18, 2021. Fans can pre-order/pre-save “Frontier Rock” on Friday, May 28, and instantly get the nostalgic new song, “Under Glass” written by McComb and Rick Huckaby.

“Making this record was incredible,” commented McComb. “It started in a Swedish farmhouse on a granite rock island overlooking the Baltic sea. The creative energy being there in that moment and writing this handful of songs started the ball rolling. Most of all I’m excited to share it on the road with all of my people. The people who come out to these shows are who matter to me. None of this happens without them.”

Sourced from McComb’s travels as a modern-day wanderer and outlaw poet, the new compilation of songs provides insight into this complex storyteller’s life. Songs like “Cotton’s Gettin’ High,” with its “swampy southern groove and ode to the out of control parties of McComb’s own youth,” (Taste of Country) and “Under Glass,” which harkens back to happier times captured in a picture, reveal McComb’s depth and passion as a songwriter. Rounding out the EP is the heartbreaking yet beautiful cover of Billie Elish’s “When The Party’s Over,” the music video for which stunningly portrays McComb’s unique vocal ability and showcases his emotional delivery.

The grungy “Withdrawals,” which premiered on American Songwriter features Nashville’s favorite Jonell Mosser, who “adds magic” to the song, was written in Sweden by McComb, Dan Olsen, and Linnea Lundgren. And McComb’s version of the classic Patty Loveless song, “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am,” is a real and raw duet featuring newcomer Sarabeth Taite.

McComb, who recently signed with Reliant Talent Agency for booking representation, will be sharing his new music with fans on the road this summer on his “Frontier Rock” tour. Visit McComb’s website for additional information.

“FRONTIER ROCK” TRACKLIST:

01 “Cotton’s Gettin’ High” – (Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Luke Laird)

02 “Last Man Standing” – (Rick Huckaby, Matt Nolen)

03 “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” Feat./Sarahbeth Taite – (Gretchen Peters)

04 “Under Glass” – (Jeremy McComb, Rick Huckaby)

05 “Withdrawals” – (Jeremy McComb, Dan Olsen, Linnea Lundgren)

06 “When The Party’s Over” – (Finneas O’Connor)

About Jeremy McComb:

Born and raised in Idaho, McComb has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, he has worked in radio as a music director and tour-managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy. His album/EP releases include “My Side of Town” (2008), which yielded the Billboard charting single, “Cold”; “Leap And The Net Will Appear” (2011); and “FM” (2016). When not on the road performing, McComb is at home in Nashville with his wife Kourtney Hansen who played “Emily” on the Hit TV show “Nashville” and his kids Kennady, Knox & Ryker. McComb’s weekly podcast, “2Dumb2Quit,” is described as “An unflinching and charmingly off-color podcast of badass people succeeding in tough industries,” posts each Tuesday morning.