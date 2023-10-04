Country Rock Artist Chris Bricks Set To Release “Rock & Roll”

Country rock recording artist, Chris Bricks, a newcomer to country music but no stranger to the music scene and streaming success stories, will celebrate the release of his country debut “Rock & Roll*” in October. Penned and co-produced by the Nashville-based artist-producer, the track will be available worldwide via all major digital retail and streaming platforms on Friday, October 6, 2023. (The presale/pre-save event begins Friday, September 22, 2023; distribution by ONErpm.)

Poised to make his mark as a trendsetter appealing to audiences with an appetite for high-energy country music entertainment, Bricks tees up this pregame party anthem charged with stadium rock choruses, punctuated by “hell yeahs,” nasty guitar licks, rockin’ drum beats and polished with a modern contemporary finish. “Rock & Roll” highlights Bricks’ knack for taking and every listener on a fun-filled ride and illustrates the electric energy and neon excitement of the downtown Broadway Nashville scene.

“I’m a resident of downtown Nashville, and my place is located in the midst of Music City ‘happenings.’ The storyline was inspired by the capital of country music, where the nightlife shines, music rings out from every corner and party buses swim up every street,” Bricks said. “I wanted to paint a picture of downtown Nashville’s energy and nightlife; where tourists arrive to do what they do – rock out.”

SEE-THROUGH PARTY BUS

BACHELORETTE CAUSIN’ A FUSS

COWBOY HAT, WEDDIN’ VEIL

NEON SIGNS AND WHALEY TAILS

PEDAL TAVERN BLOCKIN’ UP THE STREET

MAN IT’S GONNA BE A LONG NIGHT

HELL YEAH

Chris Bricks welcomes “Rock & Roll” into his catalog, which exceeds 5 million on-demand streams.

TRACK INFO

(Plaid Robot Recordings)

Written by Chris Duggan

Produced by John Shaw/Chris Duggan

Engineers: Mark Zellmer/John Shaw/Chris Duggan

Vocal Production & Editing: Seb Berrios/Chris Duggan

Digital Editing: Ken Baumann

Mixed by Mark Abrams [Jack Harlow]

Mastered by Ted Jensen [“Hotel California” (Eagles)/HARDY/Morgan Wallen]

Musicians:

John Shaw/Chris Duggan (Guitar) • John Shaw (Keys) • Christian Harger (Bass) • Richard Scott (Drums)

Run Time: 3:12