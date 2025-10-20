Country Recording Artist Waylon Hanel Announces 3rd Studio Album, When Waylon Came To Nashville, Available Everywhere Digitally & Vinyl On Friday, November 28

Country singer-songwriter and independent recording artist Waylon Hanel announces his 3rd studio album entitled When Waylon Came To Town [Pre-save/Pre-add], available everywhere digitally on Friday, November 28 by CDX Records. A limited supply of vinyl will also be available while supplies last during his annual hometown album release party, scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, 7pm at Uptown North (975 N. Main St. Frankenmuth, Mich.). The album marks Hanel’s first wax pressing of his music, with the Nov. 26 release party event expecting to sell out. Tickets are available now at [info/tickets].

The fast rising 23 year old Michigan native and old-school country recording artist laid down all of the album’s tracks in Nashville. All but one track was recorded at Dark Horse Recording Studio in Franklin, and produced by Dave Hagen (Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Keb’ Mo’), with the closing track “My Name” being produced by Josh Emmons at Omni Sound Studio in Nashville prior to its razing. Hanel also produced one track himself, “Keith Whitley Blue,” and co-produced many of the other tracks on the album.

Several tracks on the album were previously released throughout 2024-2025 as singles, including the Bernie Nelson (Randy Travis, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney) written based on a true story anthem “Tow Truck Driver,” which recently cracked the Top 10 of CDX’s True Indie chart. Other single releases on the album include the Dave Gibson (Alabama, Tanya Tucker) written tear-jerking ballad of “Red Bricks,” and a few of Billy Don Burns’ written songs, “Keith Whitley Blue,” “Talk About Crazy” and the unreleased title track, “When Waylon Came To Nashville.” Hanel also has writing credits on two of the songs, “Thinkin’ About Drinkin,’” and “My Name.”

Track Listing & Songwriters:

“Talk About Crazy” ( Bill Don Burns, Karen Sue Brooks ) “Keith Whitley Blue” ( Bill Don Burns ) “When Waylon Came To Nashville” ( Bill Don Burns ) “Red Bricks” (Dave Gibson, Peter Sallis, Brian White) “Thinkin’ About Drinkin’” ( Waylon Hanel ) “Greyhound” (Bernie Nelson, Tommy Connors, Mark McGuinn ) “Tow Truck Driver” (Bernie Nelson, Andrew Brockdorf ) “My Name” ( Waylon Hanel )

Upcoming Shows:

Oct. 16 – Hitch-N-Post / Lapeer, Mich. [admission/info]

Oct. 17 – Bay City State Theatre / Bay City, Mich. [tickets/info]

Oct. 18 – Kohl Farms / Unionville, Mich. [tickets/info]

Nov. 08 – Mikey’s / Almont, Mich. [admission/info]

Nov. 23 – Bob’s Bar / Marlette, Mich. [admission/info]

Nov. 26 – Uptown North *Album Release Party* / Frankenmuth, Mich. [tickets/info]

Nov. 29 – Odawa Casino / Petoskey, Mich. [admission/info]

About Waylon Hanel:

Waylon Hanel is a 23 year old self-taught old school country singer-songwriter and recording artist characterized by his textured vocals, vivid storytelling abilities, and honest straight-forward delivery. Named after one of his biggest musical influences, country legend Waylon Jennings, Hanel has honed his own signature style by incorporating a mixture of outlaw country, blues and southern rock into his own songwriting style that is uniquely his own. The result is a vintage yet fresh sound that appeals to core country music fans, along with those new to the genre. Hanel’s recordings are a testament to his artistic individuality and powerful delivery that is well beyond his years.



The Millington, Michigan native has quickly built a dedicated fan base with his down-to-earth style and an endearing ability to captivate audiences with his bold live performances. Hanel’s undeniable stage prowess has earned him a slew of opportunities to open for country giants like Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde, Chris Cagle, Walker Hayes, Josh Turner, Jo Dee Messina, Ward Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lonestar, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Jerrod Niemann, Uncle Kracker, Creed Fisher, Ray Scott, Colt Ford, and Chayce Beckham.