COUNTRY RECORDING ARTIST TAYLON HOPE RELEASES THIRD SINGLE “COULD’VE BEEN A COUNTRY SONG”
Thirteen-year-old, country songstress, Taylon Hope, will release her third single, “Could’ve Been A Country Song” * (Go Time Records) to country radio (PlayMpe/10-24-18) and all major digital retail outlets on Friday, November 2, 2018. Produced by renowned, Grammy-nominated Kent Wells (who has worked alongside Dolly Parton and has been instrumental in launching the careers of young independent recording artists such as Mary Sarah, Jordan Anderson, Erica Nicole, Curtis Braly and many more) and written alongside Bill DiLuigi, the track captures the innocence and adventure of a young first love.
When me met in the second grade
I checked “no” on a note you passed me
A few years later I let you catch me
First kiss was on a double dare
Our second night at the county fair
Thirteen-year-old indie recording artist, TAYLON HOPE (who hails from West Jefferson, NC and now resides in Franklin, TN), is a flourishing young songwriter, recording artist and entertainer who captured the attention of renowned Grammy-nominated producer, Kent Wells (Dolly Parton). Over a short three-year span, Taylon has recorded three projects under his direction (Go Time Records). Described as a “talent beyond her years,” the promising projects highlight “Taylon Hope originals” and her flair to deliver flowy, graceful lyrics with contemporary angelic vocals.
Inspired by Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Hillary Scott, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Vince Gill, the young vocalist’s talents have been recognized by various music industry organizations. Taylon was named “Artist of the Year, Junior Division” (The Josie Show Music Awards/2017); “Vocalist of the Year, Junior Division” (The Josie Show Music Awards/2016); she was presented the “Youth in Music” award at the Inspirational Country Music Awards (2016) and this year, Taylon was decorated as “Entertainer of the Year, Individual Artist Young Adult” at the 2018 Josie Show Music Awards. The live entertainer has performed nearly 85 dates in 2018.
