COUNTRY RECORDING ARTIST TAYLON HOPE RELEASES THIRD SINGLE “COULD’VE BEEN A COUNTRY SONG” 

Thirteen-year-old, country songstress, Taylon Hope, will release her third single, “Could’ve Been A Country Song” * (Go Time Records) to country radio ( PlayMpe/10- 24 -18) and all major digital retail outlets on Friday, November 2, 2018 . Produced by renowned, Grammy-nominated Kent Wells (who has worked alongside Dolly Parton and has been instrumental in launching the careers of young independent recording artists such as Mary Sarah, Jordan Anderson, Erica Nicole, Curtis Braly and many more) and written alongside Bill DiLuigi, the track captures the innocence and adventure of a young first love.

The simplistic and traditional guitar riffs complement the hopeful upbeat storyline and the guilelessness of a love dawn. The original tune carries the listener back to a time when “happy-ever-after” and “true love always” were on the horizon “somewhere over the rainbow.”

The simplistic and traditional guitar riffs complement the hopeful upbeat storyline and the guilelessness of a love dawn. The original tune carries the listener back to a time when “happy-ever-after” and “true love always” were on the horizon “somewhere over the rainbow.”

You fell like Georgia rain When me met in the second grade I checked “no” on a note you passed me A few years later I let you catch me First kiss was on a double dare Our second night at the county fair

You fell like Georgia rain When me met in the second grade I checked “no” on a note you passed me A few years later I let you catch me First kiss was on a double dare Our second night at the county fair

“I wrote ‘Could’ve Been A Country Song’ with one of my very favorite co-writers, Bill Diluigi. It’s a sweet song about two young friends who grew up in school together and their friendship blossoms into something more–a first love,” introduced 13-year-old Taylon Hope. “The lyrics reference Tim (McGraw) and Faith, and leave listeners to wonder if perhaps the young couple unites at another point in their lives to live ‘happily ever after’.”

The corresponding music video (to be released simultaneously with the single via Taylon’s social media platforms) was shot in various middle Tennessee locations within Brentwood and Franklin. Produced by Cherish Lee and Kevin Deems, the clip features appearances by Reid McAdams and Skyler Heith Cock (as main actors) who attend Brentwood High School.

The track will available via all digital, retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/iTunes/Pandora/Rhapsody/Spotify) on Friday, November 2, 2018 . Digital retail distribution services will be provided by Ed Gertler, Digital Delivery Services.