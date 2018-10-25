COUNTRY RECORDING ARTIST TAYLON HOPE RELEASES THIRD SINGLE “COULD’VE BEEN A COUNTRY SONG” 

Thirteen-year-old, country songstress, Taylon Hope, will release her third single, “Could’ve Been A Country Song” * (Go Time Records) to country radio (PlayMpe/10-24-18) and all major digital retail outlets on Friday, November 2, 2018. Produced by renowned, Grammy-nominated Kent Wells (who has worked alongside Dolly Parton and has been instrumental in launching the careers of young independent recording artists such as Mary Sarah, Jordan Anderson, Erica Nicole, Curtis Braly and many more) and written alongside Bill DiLuigi, the track captures the innocence and adventure of a young first love.

The simplistic and traditional guitar riffs complement the hopeful upbeat storyline and the guilelessness of a love dawn. The original tune carries the listener back to a time when “happy-ever-after” and “true love always” were on the horizon “somewhere over the rainbow.”  
You fell like Georgia rain
When me met in the second grade
I checked “no” on a note you passed me
A few years later I let you catch me
First kiss was on a double dare
Our second night at the county fair

“I wrote ‘Could’ve Been A Country Song’ with one of my very favorite co-writers, Bill Diluigi. It’s a sweet song about two young friends who grew up in school together and their friendship blossoms into something more–a first love,” introduced 13-year-old Taylon Hope. “The lyrics reference Tim (McGraw) and Faith, and leave listeners to wonder if perhaps the young couple unites at another point in their lives to live ‘happily ever after’.”
The corresponding music video (to be released simultaneously with the single via Taylon’s social media platforms) was shot in various middle Tennessee locations within Brentwood and Franklin. Produced by Cherish Lee and Kevin Deems, the clip features appearances by Reid McAdams and Skyler Heith Cock (as main actors) who attend Brentwood High School.
The track will available via all digital, retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/iTunes/Pandora/Rhapsody/Spotify) onFriday, November 2, 2018. Digital retail distribution services will be provided by Ed Gertler, Digital Delivery Services.
About Taylon Hope:

Thirteen-year-old indie recording artist, TAYLON HOPE (who hails from West Jefferson, NC and now resides in Franklin, TN), is a flourishing young songwriter, recording artist and entertainer who captured the attention of renowned Grammy-nominated producer, Kent Wells (Dolly Parton). Over a short three-year span, Taylon has recorded three projects under his direction (Go Time Records). Described as a “talent beyond her years,” the promising projects highlight “Taylon Hope originals” and her flair to deliver flowy, graceful lyrics with contemporary angelic vocals.

Inspired by Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Hillary Scott, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Vince Gill, the young vocalist’s talents have been recognized by various music industry organizations. Taylon was named “Artist of the Year, Junior Division” (The Josie Show Music Awards/2017); “Vocalist of the Year, Junior Division” (The Josie Show Music Awards/2016); she was presented the “Youth in Music” award at the Inspirational Country Music Awards (2016) and this year, Taylon was decorated as “Entertainer of the Year, Individual Artist Young Adult” at the 2018 Josie Show Music Awards. The live entertainer has performed nearly 85 dates in 2018.

Taylon is currently in the studio alongside Wells with plans to release a brand new studio compilation in early Spring 2019. This redheaded talent is “The One To Watch” and poised to become a “career artist” who will share her music for many years to come. 

 

