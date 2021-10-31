Country Recording Artist Justine Blazer: Official Grammy Ballot Contender for Seven Categories

It is with great honor to announce that Nashville Producer/Songwriter/Country Recording Artist Justine Blazer is an official GRAMMY Ballot contender! She is encouraging peers in the industry that are Recording Academy members and voters to consider voting for her work. The deadline is November 5, 2021.

Justine Blazer is a ballot contender for the following:

Record of the Year:

“Just Sing” by Justine Blazer

Song of the Year:

“Good Trouble” by Justine Blazer

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Elizabeth Marie Moriondo)

“Just Sing” by Justine Blazer

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Melissa Leigh Johnson)

“Love Me Some Jolly” by Justine Blazer

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Donna Estelle Bukevicz, Corey Lee Barker)

“One World One Love” by Roger Dale

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Kendra Muecke, Corey Lee Barker)

“All American Girl” by Kendra & the Bunnies

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Kendra Muecke, Corey Lee Barker)

Producer of the Year:

“Good Trouble” by Justine Blazer (Single)

“Higher Ground” by Kate & Wesson (Album)

“Just Sing” by Justine Blazer (Single)

“Of Summer” by Kendra and the Bunnies (EP)

“Phases and Stages” by Roger Dale (Album)

“Wounded Wings” by Revelf (Album)

Best Arrangement :

“Good Trouble” by Justine Blazer

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Elizabeth Marie Moriondo)

Best New Artist:

Justine Blazer

Best Country Song:

“Good Trouble” by Justine Blazer

(Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Elizabeth Marie Moriondo)

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Good Trouble” by Justine Blazer

“Love Me Some Jolly” by Justine Blazer

