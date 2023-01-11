Country Recording Artist Chris Clark Set To Release Single “Glass Half Empty” – Due March 3, 2023

Tribe 615 flagship recording artist Chris Clark has announced plans to introduce his sophomore single titled “Glass Half Empty.”* Penned by the twenty-eight-year-old songwriter alongside Tommy Collier (who is widely recognized for his significant role in kick-starting Katy Perry’s career), and produced by Kolt Barber, the original tune will be available via all digital retail and streaming platforms on Friday, March 3, 2022. The presale/pre-save event begins Tuesday, February 14. (Digital distribution and streaming provided by Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Services.)

Vintage production combined with an infusion of country and R&B vibes creates a moody sway to enliven the melancholy retrospect of a love affair on the rocks. As a clever play on words, the whiskey bottle simulates an hourglass that’s running out of time and a relationship headed toward the bottom of the barrel. Wax and wane vocals, supported by moody guitar highlights, capture the emotional reverence.

“The storyline recalls a romance that once poured over with excitement and hope for the future, and now, it just ‘exists’,” said Chris Clark. “The relationship is not 100% true; she’s no longer in it…and in hindsight, he’d do things differently. If he had a chance for a do-over, he’d work it out to the very last drop, lethal or not!”

“It’s been a new creative experience working with Chris,” said producer Kolt Barber. “He’s got a knack to string lyrical structures that, when combined with the melody, are far and away from traditional country music compositions that play it safe and stay in the lane.”

The track was recorded at the historic Hilltop Studios in Nashville (George Jones/Johnny Cash/Dolly Parton/Merle Haggard/Loretta Lynn) and features instrumental performances by award-winning, hall-of-fame musicians, including Brent Mason (George Strait/Alan Jackson/Shania Twain/Blake Shelton), Buddy Hyatt (TOTO/Lee Greenwood/Randy Travis/JoDee Messina/Tracy Lawrence) and Duncan Mullins (Amy Grant/Steve Wariner/Richard Marx).

The March release follows the momentum of Clark’s debut single “The Girls Of Tennessee” and is the first in his waterfall series of releases anticipated in 2023. The single will impact radio in early April.

