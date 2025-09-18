Country Radio’s 2025 Home Stretch

Luke Combs’ “Back In The Saddle” (SMN/Columbia) is already a massive hit, with radio stations across the country praising its catchy melody and signature Combs charm. As one of country music’s biggest stars, his music always resonates with listeners, and this track is no exception—program directors are reporting growing requests for the song. Riley Green, along with E. Langley on “Don’t Mind If I Do” (Nashville Harbor), has struck gold with this feel-good anthem. The song blends classic country vibes with a modern twist, and radio stations are loving its infectious hook and fun lyrics. Fans are already flooding social media with praise. Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” (Columbia) is a heartfelt, emotional ballad that has taken country radio by storm. Moroney’s unique blend of storytelling and raw emotion is earning her rave reviews from music directors and a rapidly growing fanbase, ensuring the song’s success in both requests and spins.

Morgan Wallen’s “I Got Better” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) is skyrocketing on the charts and taking country radio by storm. Wallen’s unmistakable voice and relatable lyrics are resonating with listeners, and radio stations are already reporting high engagement, with requests pouring in from fans. Kelsey Hart’s “Fireworks” (Curb) is another song making serious waves on country radio. The track combines explosive energy with heartfelt lyrics, making it a perfect addition to AC and country playlists. Radio directors are excited about her fresh sound, and listeners are responding with enthusiasm. Gavin Adcock’s “Never Call Again” (Warner Nashville/WMN) is steadily climbing the charts, thanks to its authentic country sound and Adcock’s distinct voice. The song’s mix of melancholy and grit is striking a chord with fans, leading to strong requests and solid airplay on country stations nationwide.

Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Lyric Ridge/Essential/PLG) is rapidly gaining traction at country radio. The collaboration between Lake’s gospel-infused sound and Jelly Roll’s raw, country-rap style is captivating listeners, and radio stations are seeing increased engagement and listener interaction with the track. Turnpike Troubadours’ “Heaven Passing Through” (Bossier C/Thirty T/Akando) is a standout track on the country scene. Their signature blend of Americana and honky-tonk is striking a chord with country fans, and radio stations are playing it frequently due to strong listener requests and positive feedback from program directors. Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” (Valory) is another song that’s been getting rave reviews from radio stations. Moore’s blend of traditional country and contemporary energy has made the song a favorite on the airwaves, with its relatable lyrics about life’s fleeting moments resonating deeply with audiences.

Lauren Alaina, featuring Chase Matthew on “All My Exes” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic), is quickly becoming a country radio sensation. The chemistry between the two artists is palpable, and the song’s catchy chorus and relatable theme have made it an instant hit, especially among younger country listeners. John Morgan’s “Kid Myself” (Night Train/Broken Bow) is making serious waves in the country scene. The raw emotion and powerful vocals in the track have resonated with country fans, leading to strong radio play and social media buzz. Program directors are praising the song for its authenticity. Kelsea Ballerini’s “Baggage” (Black River Ent) has earned rave reviews from country stations, who are loving its honest lyrics and relatable themes. Ballerini’s ability to mix pop sensibilities with country roots has made this track a strong contender for both radio spins and fan requests.

Independent artists are also making their mark on country radio. Tommy Rice & Michael Lusk's "The Love Of My Life" (Tommy Rice Music) is earning praise for its beautiful songwriting and classic sound. The heartfelt ballad is connecting with fans in a very big way. Wrangle-Up! featuring James Dunlop's "Wrangle-Up!" (Wrangle-Up Records) is a breakout indie hit that's gaining attention in the country scene. The high-energy, foot-stomping anthem has become a radio favorite, with fans requesting it regularly and stations reporting strong engagement. Buck McCoy's "Paris Texas Man" (Weir Brothers), featured in the Netflix film The Wrong Paris, is gaining significant momentum on country radio.