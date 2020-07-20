Country Radio Takes Charge With Indie Music

Kane Brown is the man of the hour at Country and it is well deserved. His latest release “Worldwide Beautiful” (RCA Nashville) puts him way above the rest and what a great production this single has. Gabby Barrett is making the most of her post American Idol fame and she shows it off best as the single “The Good Ones” (Warner) pulls past many. Rascal Flatts are back and in a very big way indeed. The new “How They Remember You” (Big Machine) has almost closed out the entire panel and in record time. Make sure to keep your eyes and ears wide open for this monster hit.

can do no wrong these days when it comes to creating and making big hit singles. “Lovin’ On You” (River House/Columbia) is his latest and greatest and our music programmers are all over this one big time. That’s a good sign for a single that gets off to such a stellar beginning. Zac Brown has returned to the format and brings a smile to everybody out there at Country radio. “The Man Who Loves You The Most” (Home Grown Music) is the latest single released and what a nice track this is just in time for summer.

Parmalee has got a good thing going and they want to share it with the music world. “Just The Way” also features Blanco Brown (Stoney Creek) which is a real nice added bonus. Jason Aldean is keeping the heat on all of the others and he makes no bones about it. “Got What I Got” (Macon Music/Broken Bow) is his latest offering to radio and so far so very good for Jason. Morgan Wallen is also out and about with his new single “More Than My Hometown” (Big Loud) and what a great song to add to your playlist moving forward.

Russell Dickerson is one talented guy. He shows it once again as his new single “Love You Like I Used To” (Triple Tigers) continues to move past the rest in record time. I’m also really loving the new single by Brantley Gilbert. entitled “Hard Days” (Valory). This hot single is one that could and should go right to the very top of the charts. Rob Georg has a new hit one his hands and the chart action tells the story. “Ghost” (Coast) is the monster gem from him and we are so happy to see the success that he is getting as of late. Good for Rob and radio. Please continue to support this great effort.

Poppyiris continues to rock the charts in a very big way. “Ain’t No Secret” is their debut at the format and they are having quite the run moving past many in a very crowded field at radio. Garrett Young and his current single “Do You Hear My Cries” (West Coast Collective) has been making some huge progress at the format and continues to be one of our favorites.

John Michael Ferrari and his debut release “So Beautiful” is making some big moves and he has to be pretty happy about that outcome. Big Jim Davis continues to make huge progress as his release of “Loving Through The Window” (BJDM) takes flight under some rather heavy traffic. J Gary Smith also has a good thing going. His latest single “We Had Love” (JGSII) keeps building spins by leaps and bounds. Irlene Mandrell also has a solid winner in “If This Turns Into Love” (Performer).

Love the Gone West new release “What Could’ve Been” (Triple Tigers). Sam Hunt continues to bring the best to Country radio. He does it again with “Hard To Forget” (MCA Nashville) that keeps him on top of the crowd. Maren Morris is out with another great one with “To Hell & Back” (Columbia Nashville). Jon Pardi is becoming one of the brightest stars in Country music and he shows us why his current single “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” (Capitol Nashville) moves past a very crowded field.

As you know by now, this is our big Indie Artists Issue. Please take some time to look at these artists that may not have a big record deal. They are doing better than most out there. Some are even taking the time to support their effort through marketing, promotion and display ads. That tells you a lot about how much effort, care and time they are willing to spend. Please support your favorite independent artists and bands.