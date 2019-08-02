Country Radio Seminar ‘New Faces’ Tickets Sell Out In Three Hours

Tickets for the “New Faces Of Country Music” show at next year’s COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) went on sale with convention registrations yesterday (8/1) and sold out in just three hours, months before the show’s artist lineup has even been chosen. But never fear, plenty of CRS registrations (without “New Faces” tickets) are still available to purchase here for $599. CRS 2020 is set for February 19th-21st, 2020 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

CRS Exec. Dir. RJ CURTIS said, “Yesterday’s results for CRS 2020 registration confirm that the buzz following CRS 2019 was real, and has continued. We appreciate the support and the confidence the industry has shown us. We’re working on more exciting agenda and entertainment announcements, which we’ll share very soon … stay tuned!”

The OMNI is now accepting reservations starting at the special CRS rate of $269. To reserve a room, click here.