Country Radio Seminar 2024 App Now Available for Download

The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar 2024 (CRS 24) is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. Access to the app is available through mobile app stores by searching “CRS 2024.” The CRS 2024 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news. Users can create their customized CRS schedule and post updates and reviews directly to their social media profiles.

CRS is an educational and networking event for Country radio and music industry professionals, offering attendees access to informative panels, countless networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations and intimate performances from some of today’s biggest stars and emerging artists. Panels at CRS cover a broad range of topics relevant to today’s Country radio industry, including social media and digital innovations, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and more.

CRS 2024 will feature a schedule that includes Country Radio Seminar’s most anticipated events, including educational panels, networking opportunities, and workshops designed to provide instant, actionable takeaways.

For more information, please visit CountryRadioSeminar.com.