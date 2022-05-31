Country Radio Hits The Right Notes With Listeners

Little Big Town is back and telling the entire world just what they think. “Hell Yeah” (Capitol Nashville) is the jam that has really been striking a chord at radio and we think this one has a fighting chance – hell yeah! Jackson Dean is really taking the Country world by storm and we can see it all so clearly. “Don’t Come Lookin'” (Big Machine) kicked off CRS 2022 and the connection between artist and radio is in full bloom here. Most of this in breaking records these days is timing and Jackson Dean made all the right moves.

Kelsea Ballerini is as hot as any female in Country music. “Heartfirst” (Black River Entertainment) is her latest and greatest and even though she was hit by Covid during the award show she was hosting, she made the best out of a very bad situation. That’s the way pros handle it and for that a job well done. Jon Pardi keeps talking about his “Last Night Lonely” (Capitol Nashville) and why not. This has been a solid entry from the minute it was serviced to Country radio and I have to say that it’s one of his best to date.

Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott have teamed up to make beautiful music together. I really can’t get enough of their “She Likes It” (Triple Tigers) that is pure magic and a whole lot more. Get this one on the fast track. How about that Jelly Roll? “Son Of A Sinner” (Stoney Creek/BMG) is fast becoming a Country anthem and our music and program directors are all over this one big time. The song gets you from the start and never lets go so a fine job.

Justin Moore is taking his latest out for a spin and it seems to be working just like magic. “With A Woman You Love” (Valory Music Co.) tells the tale of pure love and this one is so good you just can’t out it down. Michael Ray has a good thing going and it is really easy to see. “Holy Water” (Warner/WEA) is the little jam that I’m talking about and what a great little tune this one is at that. Michael has found his stride and he’s not letting go. Carrie Underwood, the American Idol icon, has done it again. Her new and improved “Ghost Story” (Capitol Nashville) is just what the format needed. A great song and production from the best female vocalist in Country today. Old Dominion keeps pulling for adds and spins and they are getting both. “No Hard Feelings” (Arista Nashville) is the one that keeps on giving each and every time. This one is a must add and support this track.

Ray Fulcher is making the most of his new-found fame. He now starts to turn it into a fortune by the single “Anything Like You Dance” (Black River Entertainment). A solid track and it really appears to be taking off by leaps and bounds. Jimmie Allen performed his new song on American Idol and I have not stopped humming this one. “Down Home” (Stoney Creek) a song he wrote about his father is so solid and impressive that you now realize that he’s not just a singer but a solid and great songwriter at that. You go Jimmy!

Lady A is off to the races with another monster radio hit. “What A Song Can Do” (BMLG) tells it like it is and watch the numbers explode in the coming weeks. I’m also loving the new Eileen Carey “Dreaming With Me” (RolleyCstr Music). Larry Weir, our editor here at New Music Weekly, says he actually had a dream about Eileen. “I was at this club that was packed as a listening party and we were watching her video’s”, says Larry. Quite strange due to the title of her current hit single. John Michael Ferrari is the man of the hour and our cover man just as his current “Masquerading In The Night” (Cappy) takes flight.

John Journey is taking his “So Yours” (Most Likely Music) to the top of the charts in record time. We’re also loving the new Rob Georg “Higher Ground” (Coast). Rob can’t make a bad record. All of his singles are chart toppers. Big Jim Davis is on a fast track to #1 with his current “You Know It’s All A Lie” (BJDM). Tommy Rice and his pal Ed Silver are taking the single “My Momma Loved Me” (Tommy Rice Music) to the top of the charts. Tiffany Haseker is basking at #1 thanks to the track “The One” (Radiant Dragonfly Music). Callie Young makes it look so easy as she takes her “Joyride” (West Coast Collective) single out for a spin. I’ll have more for you next time right here from Nashville.