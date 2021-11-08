Country Radio Built By Seasoned Radio Programmers

Sam Hunt is as hot as any country artist on the planet. He wears it well as he sends the song “23” (MCA Nashville) out for some radio spins. It’s actually one of his best to date with a chorus that I can’t seem to get out of my head. It appears that Sam is set for another top charter and in record time. If you wanna talk chart-topper, look no further than the great and powerful Eric Church. His new “Heart On Fire” (EMI Nashville) is actually “on-fire” and our music and programmers can’t get enough of it. Already spinning in heavy on many outlets, make sure to include Eric on your list of hot currents or suffer the consequences. At least I gave you a decent and fair warning right?

Kane Brown is as hot as they come. His latest in “One Mississippi” (RCA Nashville) is blowing out the phones and social media is also helping to propel it to even greater heights. I truly believe that this is one of his best to date and don’t doubt me on it please. Also pulling in some rather record setting numbers is Keith Urban. He’s got his new single “Wild Hearts” (Capitol Nashville) in top form and stations are all over this one big time. In fact, there aren’t many stations out there that are not playing it as of this writing. Could be that Keith will take this one to #1 in record time and so far so very good for him.

Is Walker Hayes hot or what? “Fancy Like” (Monument/RCA) is not only a super Country hit single, it is also crossing over to pop radio and they are loving it. It appears that this song is set to become a music anthem and make no mistake about that. Chris Young has teamed up with Tenpenny for a real solid winner. “At The End Of A Bar” (RCA Nashville) is the little jam that I’m talking about and watch the numbers on this one explode over the next few weeks. Also back in the saddle after a few missteps is Morgan Wallen. Country is finally putting his music back on radio where it belongs and that includes his latest offering in “Sand In My Boots” (Big Loud/Republic). This track is bringing him back big time. Look for some major news regarding his live dates as he gets set to get out there.

Ryan Price is having quite the run for his debut single “Why We Drive Trucks” (Magenta). A great solid Country hit at that. Laci Kaye Booth is red hot and that’s a good thing for country music fans. The track “Shuffle” (19 Recordings/BMLG) is as good as anything out there so make sure to jump on it if you haven’t done so already. I must admit that I’ve been following Midland for a spell now and their new single “Sunrise Tells The Story” (Big Machine) is just what the career has ordered. It’s that good and a bag of chips make it a real party. Nate Barnes has also got a thang going on and you better believe it. “You Ain’t Pretty” (Quartz Hill) tells the tale and the chart numbers on this one seem to get better day by day. Tenille Arts is back where she belongs and that’s on the charts with “Back Then, Right Now” (19th & Grand). Lee Sims also deserves support for his new “Big On Little Things” (Adelphos) that is off like a rocket & what a terrific indie artist he is.

Frank Ray is building fans by leaps and bounds. It’s all due to a little tune called “Country’d Look Good On You” (Stoney Creek). It’s one of those great story songs that make us realize just why we are driven to country music. Rob Georg is back on the charts and that’s always a good thing for all of us. “This Gift Called Life” (Coast) is some of his best work yet and we see some #1 action already on the works for this masterpiece. Also getting raves for new music is Eileen Carey. Her new “Leave It All Behind” (Rolley Coaster) is not only building huge numbers at Country, it’s also crossing over to pop radio where they are welcoming her with open arms. She’s always been one of our true favorites.

The fabulous Zac Brown Band are back with “Same Boat” (Home Grown/Warner). Chloe Collins is pulling in raves and spins as her “Somebody Else’s” (Collins Music) moves past the pack. I’m also loving new Kevan Michaels called “Down Home Georgia” (Apache Road). I spun it on a little radio show I host called New Music Monday for WNHE radio and it blew up the phones. Kevan is the real-deal and this song deserves to get powered up on all Country radio playlists. Chris Stapleton also has a great song out and about called “You Should Probably Leave” (Mercury Nashville) that is so good. Is there anything this guy does that’s not great? Hey this has been fun so let’s do it again.