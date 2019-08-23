Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. Announces Fourth Installment of CRS360 Webinar Series

Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® will present the next installment of its recently-launched CRS360 webinar series on Tuesday, August 27th at 1 p.m. (CDT), with an episode titled “Country Radio’s Podcasting Opportunity.”

Edison Research SVP and CRS veteran Tom Webster will help attendees better understand the unique relationship between Country radio, its listeners, and their community, and how Country radio is positioned to be something more in podcasting than just repurposed broadcast content. Webster will walk attendees through the latest data and talk about Country’s potential to “leave deeper footprints” with podcasts. Following Webster’s presentation, he’ll field questions from the online audience.

“The topic of podcasting was on the minds of our entire agenda committee when they met in June, to plan CRS 2020,” said CRS Executive Director, RJ Curtis. “With one third of Americans over the age of 12 having listened to a podcast, we know this platform is rapidly growing; helping radio retain current listeners, and possibly draw new ones to our format is exactly the kind of discussion CRS should be facilitating, and we’re thrilled to have Tom Webster share his insights.”

The August edition of CRS360 is a prequel to another session on the topic of podcasting, titled, “In Pod We Trust,” planned for CRS 2020, which will be held Wednesday, February 19th – Friday, February 21st at the Omni Hotel in Nashville. Registration opened August 1st and remains available; to register, click here.

In September, CRS360 will revisit continuous measurement in diary market, first discussed earlier this year, at CRS 2019.

For more information, please visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.