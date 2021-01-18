Country-Pop Star Eileen Carey Awarded Independent Music Network’s Fan Favorite Country Artist of 2020, Announces Covid-19 Safe Live Drive-In Engagement in Montclair, California January 23, 2021 @ 5 PM.

“Blending pop, country, and rock in a music that feels uniquely hers.” (POPDOSE)

Hitting the ground running in 2021`Indie Country-Pop star Eileen Carey recently awarded Fan Favorite Female Country Artist by the Independent Music Network, her second major award in 2020 following her crossover New Music Weekly AC/Hot AC Female Artist earlier in the year, and on the heels of her current single “Keep Your Love to Yourself” reaching the #1 spot on the New Music Weekly’s Mainstream Country Chart, announces a live performance date in the New Year. The one-time actress announced her first live appearance since sharing the stage with Jefferson Starship in February 2020, in the parking lot of the Canyon in Montclair on January 23, 2021, at 5pm https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/carpool-jam-concert-best-shot-the-benatar-experience-mc/ with the Pat Benatar Tribute act Best Shot.

“Any year that I cannot get on stage is a bad year, despite other accomplishments, so when I was offered a chance to perform live for this drive-in experience I jumped at it. My band members were in fact overjoyed themselves.” Eileen Carey

About Eileen Carey:

Originally from Ohio, the California-based Eileen Carey has become a staple cross-over artist in various genres such as Country, Pop, and Rock. She has shared the stage with renowned acts such as Wilson Phillips, Don Mclean, Jefferson Starship, Rita Coolidge, The Motels, Albert Lee, Johnny Rivers, Peter Noone, and Tal Bachman.

With a growing success on the charts, Carey has won numerous awards for her various musical releases, going on to be given Reverbnation’s #1 Regional Country-Pop Artist of 2019, Los Angeles Music Awards’ Crossover Artist of 2018, Las Vegas Producers Choice Honors Award for Female Solo Country Artist of Fan Favorite the Year 2018.

As a performer, the veteran artist has become a regular of the fairs and festivals in California since 2009 and has played California State Fair in Sacramento, L.A. County, Orange County, San Diego, Venice Summerfest, Saw Dust, Del Mar, Apple Valley, etc. She has captured audiences at various venues such as The Saban in Beverly Hills, The Rose, The Canyon Club, The Mint, The House of Blues, and The Echo. When Carey isn’t playing the stages around California, she can be found in Nashville performing for her solid fanbase at the honky-tonks and clubs, including the Blue Bird Cafe, Rippy’s, Honkytonk Central, Tootsies, 3rd & Lindsley Backstage, and BB Kings.