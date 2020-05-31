Country-Pop Powerhouse Andrea Vasquez is Moving on From Heartbreak with Release of New EP

Powerful and petite country-pop artist Andrea Vasquez decided early on that her 2020 vision would be to release empowering and relatable music to her fans. With the release of her new EP titled Love Don’t Live Here, it is clear Andrea is continuing to move forward and deliver on that vision. The EP is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers now.

Her three previous singles, Sugar Coat It, Runnin’ Wild, and most recent single Now I’m Gone have racked up a combined 170k streams on Spotify and Runnin’ Wild achieved major success by receiving placement on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist last year. All three singles will appear on the new EP in addition to a brand-new bonus track Andrea has been looking forward to releasing for her fans called Lesson Learned.

While the main theme of the record is moving on from heartbreak, hence the name Love Don’t Live Here , don’t misinterpret these heartbreak songs for sad songs. In true Andrea Vasquez fashion, the EP is full of sass and powerful vocals as her goal has always been to inspire others through her stories and songs. “When one door closes another one opens, and while I love these songs, I’m excited to put them out there and move forward onto a new chapter in my life,” Andrea says of the record and its theme. She admits she hopes that by releasing this EP into the world, her fans can relate and feel empowered to move on from their own chapters in life that might not be serving them anymore. “Sometimes we tend to stay in these situations in life that don’t help us grow until one day we finally say, ‘I’ve had enough’ and I hope this EP can give listeners the strength to get through those situations.”

Visit Andrea Vasquez at her website and follow along with her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.