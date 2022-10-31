Country Newcomer Whitney Miller Releases New Music Video For Current Single “Diamond Country”

Country music singer-songwriter Whitney Miller is excited to release the new music video for her current single, “Diamond Country.” Miller, after being crowned Miss Texas and Miss United States, the former kickboxing commentator and MMA fighter knew there were many things she enjoyed in life and music was at the top of her list. With a blend of pop-infused country, this dance anthem contains a roaring beat, dynamic fiddle, and a rolling banjo that is rarely heard these days. “Diamond Country” highlights the many things in life that make you feel good and proves there is room in this world for a Rhinestone Cowgirl. The “Diamond Country” music video was premiered and fans can continue to expect new music in 2023!

“The “Diamond Country” music video is more than a debut video. It’s a permission slip to everyone to fully embrace who you are and have fun while doing it,” shares Miller. “If I could tell 10-year-old Whitney that CMT would be premiering her debut music video, she would absolutely freak out. This moment is the pinnacle of what I thought was possible. Every doubt and worry that has kept me from fully living my dream is put to rest, at least for a little while! This is truly a thrill of a lifetime and something I will never forget! Thank you, CMT for giving even more life to Diamond Country”

While filming, it was important for her to also capture the behind-the-scenes footage to be able to share it with her fans. Offering an in-depth look allows the viewers to truly understand the process it takes to create, execute and deliver a quality music video that fans have come to love and expect. Whitney Miller’s Behind The Scenes Video of “Diamond Country” was premiered exclusively by M Music & Musicians Magazine.

“Whitney Miller is a force of nature in many ways! Raw talent, work ethic, and a desire to make a difference on this planet, make her a great new addition to the country music arena!” – Bernard Porter / PCG Nashville

Former professional athlete, Miss United States 2012, kickboxing commentator, and podcaster, Whitney Miller is a Texas-born country singer-songwriter living in Nashville, Tennessee. Whitney’s roots and deep love to write and perform original country music dates back to being a little girl in South Texas, growing up listening to acts like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, and Johnny Cash from her parent’s record collection. Today, her sound is influenced by those early days as well as early Miranda Lambert and Gretchen Wilson.

Over the last 4 years, Whitney has specialized in unique relationship and life design. She knows how freeing it is to live life on your own terms, with less fear, and has directly supported hundreds of people from professional and Olympic athletes and CEOs, to stay-at-home parents as they step into their truth and unleash the life they truly desire.

She joined forces with some of the leading scientists and researchers in the field, and for the last 2 years co-hosted an extremely popular podcast that debuted at #50 on overall iTunes charts and now has over 1 million downloads. She knows, now more than ever, our relationships, especially our relationship with ourselves, directly influence the quality and vitality of our life.

In true “go for it” Whitney fashion, she has decided to take her biggest leap of faith yet and left her home state of Texas for Nashville, Tennessee to chase her lifelong dream as a singer-songwriter. Her vast life experience and comfort in the spotlight allow her to not only create feeling through her lyrics and voice but also to inspire her audience. Whitney is currently finishing her debut album recorded at Orb Recording studios with an all-star cast of guest musicians to be released in 2022. Expect a fun, country rock album filled with vulnerable real-life stories and lots of attitude!